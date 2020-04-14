EFFORTS on and off the ice have earned Thunder Bay’s Nolan Nicholas a tremendous honour. Last week it was announced that Nicholas had been selected as the 2019-20 senior CLASS award winner in NCAA Division One men’s hockey in the United States.
The award, which was chosen by a nationwide vote of Division One coaches, hockey media and fans, goes annually to the most outstanding senior student-athlete in Division One men’s hockey.
Nicholas wrapped up his collegiate career at the University of Alaska Anchorage and becomes the first person from the school to garner the accolades.
Previously, he was one of 10 finalists for the accolades and among the initial 20 student-athlete nominees.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the CLASS award focuses on the total student-athlete and those who use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
To be eligible for this distinguished honour, a student-athlete must be a NCAA Division One senior and boast notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
Serving as captain of the Seawolves in his senior year, some of Nicholas’ accomplishments during his NCAA tenure were collecting the University of Alaska Anchorage rookie of the year award, being named an assistant captain for both his sophomore and junior seasons while earning multiple spots on the Western Collegiate Hockey Association all-academic team.
He was also named a National Strength and Conditioning Association All-American in in 2018-19.
Nicholas boasted an impressive 3.84 cumulative grade-point-average while majoring in criminal justice, with a minor in legal studies. He did this while enduring long road trips that spanned thousands of miles from Alaska to various locales across the U.S., competing in each of his club’s games during the most recent campaign.
While excelling in the classroom and competing in practices and games, the alumnus of the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program, also served on his school’s student-athlete advisory committee, was a representative for the athletics expedited review committee and volunteered with University of Alaska Anchorage hockey events and other youth initiatives to help educate hockey fans throughout Anchorage.
DID YOU KNOW: In NHL history, only three players from Northwestern Ontario have been awarded penalty shots in the playoffs.
The first to do so was the late Charlie Sands, all the way back on March 24, 1942, while a member of the Montreal Canadiens. His attempt however against Johnny Mowers of the Detroit Red Wings was unsuccessful.
Fast-forward 62 years to Game 1 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final, Chris Pronger scored for the Edmonton Oilers on Cam Ward of the Carolina Hurricanes.
The third skater from the region to get a penalty shot was Mike Richards. He found the back of the net as his chance with the Philadelphia Flyers saw him convert late in the third period on Christobal Huet on April 15, 2008 in conference quarter-final action against the Washington Capitals.
Locals have also contributed with overtime game-winning goals in the playoffs as well.
The last to do so was Jordan Staal last season as he buried the decider for Carolina in a 1-0 triumph over the New York Islanders during the 2019 postseason.
Kenora’s Don Raleigh had back-to-back game-winners in OT in games four and five of the 1950 Stanley Cup Final for the New York Rangers.
Others from the area with playoff GWGs, including the year they did it and the team they were on, are Mike Allison (Toronto-1987); Gus Bodnar (Toronto-1945); Lee Fogolin Jr. (Edmonton-1985); Tony Hrkac (St. Louis-1989); Taylor Pyatt (Vancouver-2007); Steve Rucchin (Anaheim-2003); Charlie Sands (Montreal-1941); Ron Schock (St. Louis-1968); Patrick Sharp (Chicago-2009); Marc Staal (N.Y. Rangers-2012) and Eric Staal (Carolina-2006).
