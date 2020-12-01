Thunder Bay’s hockey community and beyond is mourning the loss of Lou Nistico, who passed away suddenly in the Ottawa area last week.
Listed as playing for the Westfort Hurricanes program in Fort William, Nistico went on to produce three successful seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey Association during the early 1970s where he produced at nearly a point-per-game pace and was also not shy to mix it up with a physical brand of play.
Earning the moniker Leapin’ Lou for his boisterous goal celebrations, Nistico was a crowd favourite and popular player in London where in 172 career OHA outings he produced 64 goals and racked up 105 assists for 169 points.
Admiration grew for Nistico, one of the team’s captains. Despite being smaller in stature, Nistico was never shy to mix it, amassing over 400 minutes in penalties in junior.
Nistico’s offensive prowess, high energy and physical brand of play drew plenty of notice from the scouts throughout his time in the OHA. His efforts there saw him drafted by both the Minnesota North Stars (NHL) and Toronto Toros (WHA) back in 1973. Nistico was in fact the first-ever player taken from the Lakehead in that initial WHA Draft in 1973.
Going on to skate professionally in the World Hockey Association as well as a stint with the NHL’s Colorado Rockies, the skilled and crafty forward made his mark on every stop. Most of his time in the pro ranks were spent with the Toronto Toros of the WHA before the franchise relocated to the U.S. and became the Birmingham Bulls.
Lou also played senior hockey in the OHA, helping the Brantford Alexanders claim an eastern Canadian crown and advance all the way to the Allan Cup final in 1978.
After his playing days, Nistico turned to coaching and management. Following a job transfer to Ottawa, he became deeply involved with the Central Canada Hockey League.
Since 2004, Nistico spent many seasons as a general manager and in other executive roles in the junior A ranks in the CCHL, where he was a valued member there right up until his passing.
The litany of responses and remembrances posted on social media following his loss by many of those he encountered over the years speaks highly on the make of this fine individual.
“Lou was the life of league meetings that he never missed and his passion for the CCHL was unmatched,” Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe wrote on Twitter.
“Countless people benefited from that including myself,” added Keefe from his time in the CCHL, which included leading the Pembroke Lumber Kings to a national junior A championship back in 2011.
Like many involved in hockey, the Nistico family were heavily involved in the local scene.
Lou’s late brother, Larry, was a long-time scout and member of OHL Central Scouting and a fixture in the rinks.
Their brother, Gary, is also very well known in area hockey circles, having served as a referee and linesman, and even scorekeeper, at all levels in Thunder Bay, from the pro ranks of the then Colonial Hockey League down through senior, junior and minor hockey.
The admiration and respect Nistico, like his family, earned over the decades involved in the game never wavered no matter where his hockey travels took him.
Reading the stories and reflections truly show just how tremendous of a hockey man and person Leapin’ Lou was. His deep-rooted passion for the game at all levels definitely makes him one of those local legends you can’t help but admire and fondly think of when recollecting the Lakehead’s glorious history in the game.
He will be missed.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.