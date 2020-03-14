As I was carefully making my way through the muddy puddles of the parking lot to get to work this morning I was contemplating what topic I would write about for this week’s column.
All of a sudden I was reminded of a time when melting snow and sports came together during an iconic moment from our sporting past.
It was 25 years ago this week that Thunder Bay made history as the first Canadian city to ever host the Nordic World Ski Championships, marking only the second time the event was ever held outside of Europe.
Hosted at Big Thunder from March 9-19, 1995, the event featured the world’s top athletes competing in cross country, ski jumping and nordic combined competitions.
An estimated 13,000 people braved frigid -30 Celsius temperatures to take in the opening ceremonies and welcome the roughly 600 athletes as they marched into the stadium. Local dancers and singers entertained the crowd as a host of dignitaries brought greetings and welcomed ski-jumping legend Steve Collins and cross-country skier Pierre Harvey, who carried the first ever Nordic torch into the stadium to light the official flame.
A huge fireworks demonstration finished off the evening and kicked off the event in style.
Welcoming the world to Thunder Bay were 1,500 to 2,000 volunteers who could be seen all around the large facility and throughout the city in their blue, red and yellow Sunice jackets. As cold as it was on the opening night Mother Nature quickly threw organizers a curve as the temperatures soared to a record plus 15 Celsius.
Some of the strategies used to deal with the great melt of 1995 were to truck in wood chips from the local mill to help with the rivers of mud and spray the cross-country course with chemicals which both seemed to do the trick as the competition carried on as planned.
In addition to providing a great sporting competition, the organizers also did an excellent job engaging the community in a variety of activities. The public were called upon to help decide which animal would be used to symbolize the event and what their name would be.
From the submissions to the Great Nordic Mascot Hunt three finalists were determined and put to a final vote with a beaver, porcupine and river otter vying for the top spot. The winner was the beaver and local graphic artist Dave Koski went to work to put some Canadian touches to the design including a toque, mittens, bush socks and scarf. Debbie Vork won the Name the Mascot contest with the entry of Chimik, which was derived from the Ojibwa word Gchi-amik.
The memorable mascot was seen all around town and was a hit with young and old alike. In fact Chimikis still on the job as part of the mascot gallery at the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
There was also the creation of an album called Nordic Tapestry which was produced by Merlin Sound with the title track Nordic Song made into a music video produced by Paul Morralee. People attending the Nordics were also provided with access to some great performances as a variety of entertainers and arts and heritage groups took to the stage in the Rendezvous Festival tent, with a number of cultural agencies also holding special events and displays throughout the community.
There were also a number of celebrities on hand to take in the action. I remember being snuck into the VIP observation tower by Marlene Wright so I could meet Frank Mahovlich and Eddie Shack, both former NHL players who won four Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Events also need sponsors and Danish chewing gum company Stimorol not only came with over $1 million in cash they also provided free samples with the companies blue and white stripes adorning the bibs of all of the competitors and the cheering crowds enjoying their gum.
Of course, the main attraction was the athletes and they put on a great show. One of the stars on the cross-country trails was Vladimir Smirnov from Kazakhstan who won three gold medals taking on the challenge from Norwegian star Bjørn Dæhlie who won a gold medal with his teammates in the 4 x 10K relay. On the women’s side there was another triple individual gold medalist with Larisa Lazutina of Russia leading the pack and adding another gold medal to her collection by being a part of the winning 4x5K relay team.
In Nordic combined Norway’s Fred Børre Lundberg repeated the gold medal performance he made at the 1994 Olympics by winning the 15K individual title with Japan claiming gold in the 4 x 5 km team event.
Japan put in a strong showing in ski-jumping with Takanobu Okabe claiming gold in the individual normal hill with his teammate Hiroya Saito winning silver. Norway’s Tommy Ingebrigtsen was the champion in the individual large hill event and Finland claimed gold in the Team large hill event, much to the delight of the local Finnish community.
Fans were also able to cheer on some local athletes including ski-jumpers Jeremy Baig, John Lockyer, Dan Kardas and Jason Myslicki. On the cross-country trails it was Brook Latimer taking on the 30K course.
Like all sporting events of that magnitude, the 1995 Nordic World Ski Championships were not without their share of political controversies and challenges.
Be that as it may, when all was said and done there was no disputing the fact that the volunteers within the sporting community of Thunder Bay not only had the courage to take on the challenge of hosting such a large event, they pulled out all the stops and put on a pretty great event.
To commemorate this special milestone a group of volunteers are hosting the 1995 Nordic World Ski Championships 25th Anniversary open house today from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DaVinci Centre.
For further information check out their Facebook page. It promises to be a great event with lots of stories to share.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
