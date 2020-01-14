Rob DeGagne and the Thunder Bay North Stars brass stood by their word at the Canadian junior A hockey roster deadline last Friday: They weren’t biting unless it was for something big.
The Superior International Junior Hockey League champions did make three moves by the Jan. 10 drop day with the biggest one being the securing of a replacement for injured starting goaltender Jordan Smith. Dylan Kosik was acquired from the Fort Frances Lakers for a player development fee. Kosik, a Montreal native, made his debut for the Stars on Saturday with a 22-save performance in a 4-1 loss to the Red Lake Miners at Fort William Gardens.
Kosik had gone 5-4-0 with a 3.91 goals-against average as a member of the Lakers this season.
“We were looking at (Kosik) in the summertime,” said DeGagne, the Stars head coach. “He’s a technical goaltender. He’s a young kid so we wanted another young guy.”
Forwards Adam Morgan and Leeam Tivers were also traded to Thunder Bay in separate cash deals. The North Stars had three roster spots open so no players were lost at the deadline.
The North Stars (22-9-3) play in Dryden on Wednesday and in Fort Frances on Friday, followed by a four-game homestand spanning seven days.
