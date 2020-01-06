The Thunder Bay North Stars have been hit with the inconsistency bug once again — and this time it’s set the stage for a key battle of the top teams in the Superior International Hockey League this weekend.
Jacob Anthony made 36 saves and Justin Pitari’s 19th goal of the season was the winner 21 seconds into the third period as the Dryden GM Ice Dogs knocked off the North Stars 4-1 on Saturday at Fort William Gardens.
At 20-8-3 and losers of two of three, the top-ranked North Stars still lead the Red Lake Miners (17-9-3) by five points in the standings. However, the Miners have a game in hand. Red Lake plays Wednesday in Dryden before they head to Thunder Bay to face the North Stars for two games at the Gardens.
The Friday contest could have some intrigue as it’s the day of the junior A hockey roster deadline and moves across the five SIJHL clubs could be made by the time the puck drops.
