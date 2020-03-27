The offseason came about much quicker to Rob DeGagne’s liking.
In a world without the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunder Bay North Stars coach would have been spending Thursday making last-minute preparations for the club’s playoff opener at Fort William Gardens. Yes, Game 1 of the Superior International Junior Hockey League best-of-seven semifinal was scheduled for tonight.
Instead, DeGagne is left to look back on a season that was — and one that could have been.
“At first it was disappointment, but now it’s more reality,” DeGagne said Thursday in a phone interview. “Everybody is finding out what’s going on. It’s easier to swallow, but again, we would have liked to compete for a championship, for sure.”
Thunder Bay, the defending Bill Salonen Cup champions, finished a league-best 34-16-4, just three points clear of the Red Lake Miners when the final regular season games and entire playoffs were cancelled on March 13.
The Stars were not as dominant as the 2018-19 edition that won 49 of 56 games. That didn’t matter to DeGagne.
“We were sort of peaking at the right time,” recalled DeGagne, who this week won his second Coach of the Year award in just his third season at the helm. “We had a little bit of a lull during the midpoint of the season and really came out at the end.”
DeGagne said this crop of North Stars was built for the playoffs. He admits he feels worst for the North Stars players who are out of junior eligibility. The team is set to lose eight key players, including league MVP Cody Bruchkowski, captain and veteran defenceman Logan Mihalcin, consistent scorers Joel Willan and Jacob Brown and Alex Erwin, Ben Erwin, Maxime Fortin, and Evan Nicholas. All eight were among the top 10 team leading scorers.
“Realistically, you’re rebuilding every year. If you’re lucky to keep 10 core guys every year I think you’re doing pretty good,” DeGagne said. “We had a 23-man roster so we have 15 guys potentially coming back. . . . Some we want back, some we may not want back.”
The post-season accolades the North Stars received was appreciated. DeGagne and Bruchkowski took home the big awards, while Brown, Mihalcin and rookie Nikolas Campbell were named to the various all-star teams.
“I was thrilled to win coach of the year again. It’s sort of a team award,” DeGagne said. “You have to have the guys playing for you and we have great coaches that backed me up — Mark Backor and my son, Robbie, and Mike Evanyk. Really even the ownership group. They have to let you do what you want to do too when it comes to getting players. Scotty and Kris (Kellaway) were great in that sense. They didn’t stop me from spending their money.
“(Trainer Don) Dowswell is really good,” he added. “The trainers are some of the best guys because they can get a pulse of what’s going on in the room.”
DeGagne, 55, is doing his best to stick to social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He works as an insurance broker and does visit his office during the day. But he heads right back home.
The North Stars’ identification and spring camps set for May are likely to be cancelled, he said. As of now, they’re still on the schedule.
“Like everybody else, we’re just sitting and waiting. It’s going to be longer than what everybody anticipated at first,” DeGagne said. “We’re not alone. The team in Kelowna can’t have a camp either. The team in Toronto, too. Everybody is the same.”
Despite the recent downs of losing a season, DeGagne said it’s important to keep perspective.
“It’s a game, but it’s not life,” he said. “We have to be realists about it, for sure.”
LEAGUE OF DYNASTIES: In the 18 SIJHL seasons, only three teams have turned out to be “one and done” champions. The defending champion North Stars would join them if they fail to win it all next season. There have been three “three-peats” (Fort William North Stars, Minnesota Wilderness and Fort Frances Lakers) and two “back-to-back” winners.
On the flip side, the coach of the year award has been handed out to 12 different people in 18 years. Only Todd Howarth and Rod Aldoff have scored consecutive wins.
