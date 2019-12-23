Logan Mihalcin has been around hockey long enough to know slumps and season lulls are all part of the game.
The key for the Thunder Bay North Stars captain and his squad is shaking out of them before they get out of hand.
Despite a weekend series split at Fort William Gardens, the North Stars remain atop the Superior International Junior Hockey League standings at the Christmas break with a 20-7-3 mark thanks a run of five wins in their last seven games. Prior to that, Thunder Bay had gone 2-6-1.
“Slumps are never good, but we battled our way out of it. We’re back in the winning column,” the 20-year-old Mihalcin said before Saturday’s game against the Red Lake Miners. Jordan Baranesky scored at 4:12 of overtime Red Lake put an end to the Stars’ three-game win streak with a 4-3 win.
Thunder Bay came out on top in overtime on Friday, clipping the Dryden GM Ice Dogs 4-3.
However, the latest setback is another example of how the defending Bill Salonen Cup champion North Stars are hearing loud, clear footsteps at their backs. The Miners (16-8-4) are just seven points behind Thunder Bay with two games in hand, while the Ice Dogs (16-11-2) are within range too.
The North Stars had opened the season 13-0-1 before playing .500 hockey over the last 16 games (7-7-2).
“We have to work way harder this year than last year. The whole league in general is better. It’s more even. Everybody is right there,” said North Stars coach Rob DeGagne. “Red Lake has only eight (regulation) losses. Dryden has come a long way since the beginning of the year. . . . Fort Frances is going to host the (Dudley-Hewitt Cup), so I’m sure they’re going to get a few more guys. It’s going to be a hard league to win this year.”
