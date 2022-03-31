It took 30 regular season games and two playoff contests this season, but Kyler Belluz finally dented the twine.
Not once, but twice.
The Thunder Bay native scored his first two goals of the 2021-22 campaign in the first period as the Thunder Bay North Stars routed the Wisconsin Lumberjacks 8-2 during Superior International Junior Hockey League quarterfinal playoff action Wednesday at Fort William Gardens.
With the victory, the North Stars take a 2-0 series stranglehold in the best-of-five affair. Game 3 is set for Friday in Spooner, Wis.
Although the Lumberjacks got on the board less than two minutes into the contest on a nice deke by Wisconsin forward Jack Eckholm for a 1-0 lead, it was Belluz and company that took over after that.
“You want to get balanced scoring,” said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne. “It’s good for the team. You have to play four lines because the guys aren’t used to playing with three lines. It’s nice to get balanced scoring. It’s nice to get some defencemen scoring.”
North Stars forward Edison Weeks started the festivities, finishing off a pretty 2-on-1 with Noah Broughton, snapping the puck past Lumberjacks starting goaltender Tyler Swanson.
Weeks, who had 26 points in 20 games during the regular season for Thunder Bay and zero points in 17 games with the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, also added three assists to push his playoff total to five points.
That’s when the exuberant Belluz got into the act. His seeing-eye shot from the point found its way through traffic to beat Swanson eight minutes into the first frame and he celebrated like someone who hadn’t scored in a year jumping into his teammates’ arms.
Five minutes later, it was like riding a bike for the six-foot-three defenceman as he took a super saucer pass from Lou Vesperini and one-timed a snapshot over the blocker of Swanson.
“It’s good, but it’s not my main focus (scoring goals) when I’m out there,” said Belluz, who had four goals for Thunder Bay last season. “I know it’s not my job. I’m a stay-at-home defenceman. I’m not worried about scoring. I do my job, but it was definitely nice to get a couple (Wednesday).”
Vesperini and Pier-Luc Bellard would close out the five-goal, first period outburst.
The onslaught continued in the second stanza as North Stars defenceman Zach Davis on the power play and Hunter Foreshew beat Swanson to make it 7-1 after 40 minutes.
Lumberjacks defenceman Zach Carson and Bellard traded goals in the final frame.
North Stars netminder Jordan Smith picked up his second playoff win in as many outings, turning aside 30 of 30 shots, while Swanson stopped 36 of the 44 drives that he saw.
Notes: Foreshew collected the SIJHL’s top defensive forward award . . . Salvatore Poggiali was selected as the SIJHL’s scholastic player of the year . . . Wisconsin goaltender Kyler Lowden, who was assessed a five-minute tripping major and game misconduct for a sliding hit on Bellard in the third period during Thunder Bay’s 5-1 series opening victory on Tuesday, was suspended for Wednesday’s contest. . . . Game 2 of the other SIJHL quarterfinal goes tonight in Dryden when the Fort Frances Lakers meet the host Ice Dogs. Dryden won Game 1 on Tuesday by a score of 5-0. The Kam River Fighting Walleye and Red Lake Miners have byes into the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.