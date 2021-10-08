The Thunder Bay North Stars hit the Fort William Gardens ice tonight and Saturday on a hot streak. After a season-opening 4-2 loss against the Kam River Fighting Walleye, the Stars have reeled off five-straight road wins, outscoring their opponents 22-13 in the process.
Two wins against Red Lake and an overtime 2-1 victory against Dryden — three games in three nights with just goaltender Connor Lemieux suited up —and a pair of Ws against Fort Frances, comprise the haul. Naturally, head coach Rob DeGagne is in a good mood as his team makes their long-awaited return to home ice.
“We’re extremely happy with the young men. They’ve played extremely well,” said DeGagne in a phone interview on Monday. “They’ve showed a lot of resilience. They never give up. I’m thinking that’s the identity they have right now. We’ve had great goaltending. (Lemieux) played great, and (Jordan Smith) played great the other night. We’ve had some timely scoring.”
Lemieux, a graduate of the Kings program, is off to a 4-0-0 start to his junior career.
Smith showed up prior to the three-game road trip with flu-like symptoms and didn’t make the journey. Lemieux joked that forward Mason Wesley would have likely donned the pads had he gone down.
Lemieux stopped 50 of 51 shots in the Dryden game, his signature effort after 41 and 24 save nights against Red Lake.
“I’m just feeling calm, confident. Loving it, having fun. Most I can ask for pretty much,” said Lemieux. “This is where I want to play. This is what I work for all summer, whole hockey career pretty much.”
Lemieux teamed with good friend and current Kam River goalie Eric Vanska back in their minor hockey days.
“We have a lot of new faces here. A lot of guys from Toronto, B.C., everywhere. Maybe four or five that played on the team last year,” said the six-foot-four Lemieux. “It’s a big jump. I know a lot of guys are jumping from AAA to junior. It’s a huge jump. I think the first game was to get our legs going. After that we looked great.”
The Stars recently acquired American Trennis Riley to give them a third netminder. Riley, born in 2003, is the goalie co-coordinator for the entire state of Montana.
On the offensive side, defenceman Rajvir Sangha, who had played with the Red Lake Miners recently, has provided a big spark.
Sangha is tied for the lead in SIJHL scoring with 10 points on the strength of five goals and five assists. Teammate Hunter Foreshew, who was named team captain on Thursday, has 10 points as well (three goals and seven assists). Newcomer Nolan Desjardins has five goals and a pair of assists. Dimitri Trahiotis has logged seven points and defenceman Dylan Bertrand has a goal and five helpers to round out the point-per-game corps.
“Lost that first game there, but then the team knew we had it in us to come out and win games and that’s what we’ve been doing,” said Sangha. “(DeGagne) set out a game plan, all the guys have been executing it. He’s been giving me a lot of opportunity out there to play my game and have success. Just been going like that way lately. It’s been a good start, just have to keep pushing and growing.”
Sangha’s on-ice skill set instantly recalls the style of 102-point defenceman Kyle Auger, now playing for the Lakehead Thunderwolves.
“I’ve met Kyle. I skated with LU this year. He definitely plays a similar style of game,” said Sangha, who was named an assistant captain this week. “He’s got a big gas tank. He loves to stay out there if he can. He played in the OHL, a great accomplishment, and now he plays at LU at the next level. My goal is to play Division I hockey next year. Hopefully win National Championships this year and compete for the RBC Cup.”
The Stars broke in the Gardens ice for a Thursday night practice, before a Friday/Saturday series against Wisconsin. Thief River was originally scheduled to cross the border. The newly renovated facility will feature a new scoreboard with enhanced replay capabilities, and the team will enjoy dressing room improvements.
COVID-19 restrictions include double vaccinations, mask wearing, social distancing, contact tracing and an attendance limit of half capacity. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
Forwards Curtis Giguere, Josh Mizue, Desjardins, Wesley and defenceman Will Demkiw are unavailable to Thunder Bay due to injury.
“We’ll be fishing around for some guys this weekend,” confided DeGagne, who will be looking at affiliated players to flesh out the roster. “We played a lot of hockey in a short period of time — three games in three nights — and then two on the weekend. We haven’t played in 18 months. We’re pulling muscles we never knew we had.”
Despite success on the road, everybody in the Stars’ organization is glad to be at the Gardens. Wearing their new jerseys will be an added bonus.
“It is like a dream come true,” said DeGagne. “It’ll be so nice to be back home in the Gardens. The kids are excited about it. We’re excited about it. It’s been a long time coming. . . . It’s going to be great to be back home in front of our fans, with our new score clock. A lot of these kids haven’t experienced that yet. Our home building is definitely a benefit to us. It’s a bigger ice surface. We try to build our team with a little more skill. Hopefully we’ll put on a good show.”
Kam River (1-0) plays just their second and third games of the season on the road this weekend against Red Lake. It’s the first road trip for the second-year franchises, whose first year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Walleye acquired defenceman Kyle Lamoureux from the Carleton Place Canadians (CCHL), in exchange for a player development fee.
The five-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner was a 9th round pick of the Saskatoon Blades in the 2017 WHL draft. A native of Winnipeg, Lamoureux played five games for Carleton Place this season prior to the trade.
“I’m really excited to come to Kam River (Oliver Paipoonge), and want to get to work right away to show what I can bring to the team,” said Lamoureux, who is expected to make his SIJHL debut when the club travels to Dryden on Oct. 15.
