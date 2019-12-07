The newly-minted line of Jacob Brown, Cody Bruchkowski and Jett Leishmann combined for three goals and four assists and Jordan Smith stopped 36 of 38 shots as the Thunder Bay North Stars eked out a 4-2 win over the Wisconsin Lumberjacks in Superior International Junior Hockey League action at Fort William First Nation Arena on Friday.
Bruchowski netted his goal into an empty net with 2.5 seconds remaining — about the first time in the tightly played game the North Stars could relax.
Nathan Mueller was stellar in net for Wisconsin in a losing cause stopping 32 of 35 drives.
The win ups the Stars record to 16-6-2, while the last-place Lumberjacks fall to 5-16-2.
“They’re good players,” said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne, who inserted Leishmann with Joel Willan out with a suspension. “They play with a lot of speed. (Bruchkowski) brings a different element with his goal scoring, Brown’s a good playmaker and (Leishmann) works like a dog, he’s a big man, and they get it done. You have to have a top line. Do we have one top line? I don’t know. We’ve got a lot of other good players too. They were good.
”Smitty had a good game for the most part. He kept us in there. They started to turn it on a little bit. They’re fighting from behind. They’re a good working, hard team.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.