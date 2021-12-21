The Thunder Bay North Stars ended the first leg of the Superior International Junior Hockey League regular season the same way they started it: Hot.
A pair of weekend wins against the improving Fort Frances Lakers at Fort William Gardens stretches their points streak to nine games (6-0-3).
After a season-opening 4-2 loss to the Kam River Fighting Walleye, the Stars reeled off seven-straight wins to land in the top 20 of the CJHL rankings for a spell.
Now, Thunder Bay is back in chase mode as the Fighting Walleye sport the league’s best mark at 20-3-1 and a No. 4 national ranking.
“In between we had a lot of injuries,” North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne recalled. “We were on the road for a long time and I think it really took its toll on guys. Took a toll on us as coaches, that’s for sure. It’s going to benefit us in the second half. We’re going to play 75 per cent of our games at home in the second half.”
Thunder Bay plays 15 of its remaining 23 games at home. They’re 8-1-0 at the Gardens this year.
“We don’t have to go back to Red Lake. We have one more trip to Thief (River Falls), one more trip to Spooner (Wisconsin Lumberjacks),” said DeGagne. “That’ll really help us out in the second half.”
Roster changes are coming. The Stars are looking to add players (as yet, unnamed). Forward Pier-Luc Bellard will be back from injury. Offensive defenceman Raj Sangha, however, will not. He’ll be dealt before the trade deadline.
“Raj is a heck of a hockey player. We miss him as a player. He wanted something different and we are accommodating that for him,” said DeGagne.
The North Stars have played four games against the Fighting Walleye, winning and losing in regulation, and losing 2-1 and 7-6 in overtime at Norwest Arena for a 1-1-2 record.
“It used to be Dryden, Dryden, Dryden. Now you have this cross-town rivalry, which is good. Everybody needs a rival, whether it’s the Cowboys and the Redskins, Seattle and the 49ers, Leafs and Habs,” DeGagne said. “It’s good for the fans. We get good crowds when we play them. We had almost 800 people here, and they packed the place when we played there. It’s great hockey, it’s great competition.”
The two weekend wins tied Thunder Bay with Dryden for third place in the league.
Fort Frances led or was tied for 52 minutes of Saturday’s game until Dimitri Trahiotis connected on the power play at 12:04 of the third period for a 4-3 North Stars victory. Team captain and leading scorer Hunter Foreshew registered a pair of goals and an assist, and newcomer Edison Weeks added a goal and two assists to pace the Stars’ attack. Jordan Smith garnered his seventh win of the campaign, stopping 25 of 28 shots, including two saves in the dying seconds to preserve the win.
Weeks was acquired from the Weyburn Red Wings of the Saskatchewan league. He had no points in 17 games with the Red Wings. On a line with Foreshew and Lou Vesperini, he’s found his scoring touch, with six points in four games.
“I love playing with them,” Weeks said of his linemates. “Two guys that just work their bag off all the time. You play with guys like that you’re bound to score goals all the time. Makes the job easier for sure.”
Foreshew leads the North Stores in scoring. His three-point haul on Saturday has him at 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists). Lou Vesperini stands at 10 goals, 13 assists for 23 points in 21 games. Those are the only point-a-game players on the team.
“Years previous we’ve had some big time scorers. Now, we’re kind of scoring by committee, which is a good thing,” said DeGagne. “Our defence is even scoring some points for us. They’re getting into the play.
“We’d like to see our goal differential go up a little bit. Before this weekend our goal differential wasn’t super (now 91 for, 76 against, plus-15). We’d like to see that improve a little bit. We’d like to see our penalty minutes come down. We’d like to see our penalty kill get a little bit better. Power play’s at 23 per cent (24.1 after Saturday’s three power play markers). We need to score a few more goals, we need to keep a few more out of our net. With new guys coming in hopefully that will happen.”
DeGagne is looking for great things in the second half barring a COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s been a great first half. It is a rebuild. We have a lot of young players,” he said. “I think we’re going to be a better team in the second half of the season. We’ve made some adjustments. We still have some personnel changes we’d want to make before the deadline on (Jan. 10). I think we’re going to compete as well as anybody else in the league for the championship and hopefully defend our title.”
Lakers not washed up
Fort Frances native and new Lakers head coach Dave Allison is no stranger to a hockey rink. Allison has had an extensive 13-year minor league career behind the bench at various minor pro hockey levels. He also coached the Ottawa Senators as an interim head coach in the 1995-96 season. Allison’s biggest achievement in his hometown was leading the Borderland Thunder —Fort Frances’ first league franchise — to the 2002-03 SIJHL championship and one win short of reaching the national tournament that season.
But now, Allison’s current team sits at the bottom of the standings with a 2-19-0 record.
“We’re better than our record shows. It’s just a question of sticking with it and getting more depth and putting some positive pressure on each and every one of us,” said Allison, who took over the reins of the club over the off-season.
The Lakers secured their wins against Thunder Bay (16-7-3) and Dryden (16-9-1). They’ve played Red Lake (16-3-2) five times, Kam River (22-3-1) six times, Thunder Bay four and Dryden five. They have not played Wisconsin (6-17-1) or Thief River Falls (3-14-0) even once.
Two of his better players — Ethan Carlson-Jourdain and Brad Arnott — will be back from injury in the new year and Allison hopes to add a few more pieces to the roster over the break.
“We are not as talented as other teams,” Allison said. “But you know what, that doesn’t mean we can’t win. We play a relentless style, we just get after it, we get these guys back and we start sharing, caring (for each other) we will win. And we will score more goals. . . . We ask kids to compete. Do it with support.”
The North Stars tangle with Dryden at home in an important series on Jan. 7-8. Fort Frances resumes its SIJHL schedule against Wisconsin at home the same weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.