A burnt rock in the seventh end led to a steal of three as Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville defeated Brigitte MacPhail’s winless Nunavut squad 7-6 in the ninth draw of Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens on Monday night.
McCarville and her Thunder Bay crew improve to 3-1 — good for a tie for second in Pool A with Tracy Fleury’s Wild Card 1 team.
New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford leads the pack at 5-0.
McCarville faces Sarah Hill of Newfoundland/Labrador (1-3) in her lone game today. McCarville meets Crawford and Penny Barker of Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
On Monday, MacPhail stole points in the first, second and two in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead. But McCarville took two in the sixth and the pivotal seventh produced a 6-5 lead for the home squad. With three McCarville rocks in the four-foot rings, MacPhail feathered her final shot close to the button but their sweeper fell on all four stones.
“In curling it’s a decision you have to make. We had the officials out there helping us. It’s a tough one because it was really close to the house,” said McCarville. “I think we made the right call. It’s tough. You don’t want to be the bad guys out there but we just think we made the right one.”
Nunavut dropped to 0-5.
Northern Ontario struck for five points in two ends, two in the sixth, and the three in the seventh. Nunavut tied it at 6-6 in the eighth end. The teams blanked before McCarville drew for a point in the tenth with the hammer.
“I think we were frustrated because we weren’t playing that great but we weren’t down and out,” said lead Sarah Potts. “We knew we just had to string some shots together. We’ve been down that many before and we’re a scrappy team so we knew we could come back but we had to play a little bit better. And I think we did. The end that we stole three, yes, there was a burnt rock but we had made eight in a row. We made her have a really tough shot against three. We’re good at fighting so we hadn’t given up.”
In Saturday action, Northern Ontario defeated PEI 8-5. McCarville broke a 2-2 tie with a steal of two in the fifth.
“The fifth end the steal of two was a little bit unexpected. (Suzanne Birt) had a tough one. There was a chance we could steal one, not really expecting the steal of two,” said McCarville. “That was a bonus for us for sure. We just really want to make the skip throw the last one and make it a tough one.”
Team Northern Ontario added two in the ninth end and PEI conceded with a rock not thrown in the final end.
Team McCarville dropped to 2-1 with an 8-5 loss on Sunday. Skip Emma Miskew, subbing in for Rachel Homan, raised her record to 2-1 with a steal of one in end three, and a big steal of three in end four.
———
NO FANS FOR FINALS: Curling Canada says there will be no fans in the building for the final weekend of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The 18-rink competition to crown the Canadian women’s curling champion is being held at Fort Williams Gardens in Thunder Bay
The tournament kicked off Friday without fans or media in attendance due to provincial health restrictions around COVID-19.
Ontario previously announced 500 spectators could be allowed in the arena as of Jan. 31, but Curling Canada issued a statement Saturday saying it has decided not to open the venue “after careful thought and consideration.”
The association says it looked into offering a modified ticket plan for the final three days of the event, which ends Feb. 6, but felt it “could not confidently provide an environment that would be safe for everyone involved” due to the latest surge of COVID-19.
Kerri Einarson from Gimli, Man., is seeking her third straight Scotties title at this year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.