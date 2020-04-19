The Northwoods League has confirmed it won’t be starting its season as scheduled.
“Given the state of Wisconsin has extended its ’Safer at Home’ order through May 26, a league-wide opening day of May 26 is no longer possible,” the league said in a media release on Friday.
The Thunder Bay Border Cat season was slated to start on May 26 with a home game at Port Arthur Stadium against the Eau Claire Express.
The chances of an on-time start for a 72-game season were already slim. League officials have said plans were on hold due to the restrictions and concern surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think when we get to the point where we can’t play 40 games, we’ve got to seriously look at cancelling the season,” league board chairman Dick Radatz Jr., told The Chronicle-Journal earlier this week.
As baseball fans await live action at their ballparks, the Northwoods League is making its 2018 25th-anniversary season available for free online, the league announced in a media release on Wednesday.
“Hopefully creating this opportunity for fans to reconnect via video will brighten outlooks until we can all safely return to normal,” said Gary Hoover, Northwoods League president and commissioner.
Fans can watch games by visiting https://bit.ly/2z3Mjvf or find the link on the league’s website at northwoodsleague.com or by clicking here.
———
(This story originally published on April 18, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.