The Northwoods League is continuing to salvage summer collegiate baseball action through its regional approach.
The league announced on Thursday plans for a Wisconsin-Illinois pod that will see six teams play, starting on July 1. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and Wisconsin Woodchucks are the teams.
The ‘pod’ approach is being used to move forward in jurisdictions where COVID-19 restrictions have been eased enough to allow play. A previously announced three-team pod in Bismarck, N.D, will include a team comprised of U.S.-born players that had signed to play with the Thunder Bay Border Cats.
The Border Cats, who have additional challenges due to border- crossing restrictions, announced last month that the team would not play this season.
The new pod for Wisconsin-Illinois will conclude its season Aug. 20, capped with a two-day, pod playoff series.
“Patience, creativity, and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” said Northwoods League president and commissioner Gary Hoover. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities, and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”
The league says other teams in the region could join the Wisconsin- Illinois pod before the season’s end.
Details regarding each team’s initial schedule of games will be released soon, and additional details can be found at the Northwoods League website at www.northwoodsleague.com.
The Northwoods League will use a four-camera HD video operation in all of its ballparks to capture all the on-field action. Fans wishing to get a head start on the action can take advantage of a free three- day trial of the video streaming service June 15-17 that will show North Dakota pod games played in the Bismarck Larks’ nest at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
