As most professional teams are scrambling to resume their respective seasons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, winter-based clubs are already looking ahead to 2021.
Last week, Thunder Bay’s National Team Development Centre cross-country skiing program announced its roster for next season.
The 10-person squad will have seven returnees, including Graham Ritchie, Heidi Stewart, Julian Smith, Kai Meekis, Lisle Compton, Pierre Grall-Johnson and Shaylynn Loewen.
Leaving the team are Angus and Fergus Foster and John Lindfors.Sophie Tremblay (Gatineau, Que.), Guillaume Pelchat (Pembroke) and Max Mahaffy (Sudbury) will be making the move to the Lakehead at NTDC rookies.
Elsewhere, Nicholas Randall, Max Hollman and Erik Schlyter were the two lone Thunder Bay-based nominees for the Ontario Ski Team, also announced on April 29.
It was a tough end for most of the members of the 2019-20 NTDC team. Ritchie, Grall-Johnson and Smith, along with coach Timo Puiras, had just arrived in Quebec City to represent Canada at a World Cup weekend on March 11 when the pandemic broke the following day. The Ski Nationals slated for late March were also scrapped, leaving the rest of the team without a season-capping race.
Should the new cross-country ski season start on time this fall, we should expect more strong showings from Puiras’ squad.
However, even without the pandemic, NTDC Thunder Bay is always gliding on the fine line when it comes to finances. An online fundraising drive has began where people from ski communities across Canada can donate to support these athletes. The team has a goal to raise $25,000. Visit their website at www.fundrazr.com/weloventdctbay for more details.
JENNA’S (NEW) RINK: Veteran front end curler Jenna Enge will be sweeping rocks in Saskatchewan next season.
The 32-year-old Fort Frances native, who has lived in Thunder Bay since her university years, will play for the Penny Barker rink based out of Moose Jaw, Sask. The Northern Ontario Curling Association made the announcement on Tuesday.
Enge has competed at three Scotties Tournament of Hearts, each as a second for Tracy Fleury’s former Sudbury rink. In 2019, Enge was at the helm of her own Thunder Bay rink that fell to Krista McCarville in the Northern Ontario final.
Barker is a former Saskatchewan champion who went to the Scotties in 2017. A win at next season’s provincials would mean a trip to Thunder Bay for Barker and Co. for the nationals at Fort William Gardens.
For fans of the sport, there is a new curling podcast out called Inside Curling that started this month. The show, which debuted on April 20, is hosted by Jim Jerome along with former curling champions Kevin Martin and Warren Hansen.
FRANK FOUND: A huge thanks goes out to CJ reader Bill Butuk, who says the Frank Mahovlich documentary I inquired about two weeks ago is an episode of the Legends of Hockey series.Legends of Hockey was a 10-hour, 10-part series produced in 1996.
Mahovlich was featured prominently in Episode Four.
“I had the pleasure of watching (Mahovlich) in the early years with the Leafs when I was going to the University of Toronto,” writes Butuk, who at the tender age of 82 was born in the same year as the Big M.
