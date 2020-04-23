Like so many other things, Thunder Bay’s National Team Development Centre’s campaign came to an abrupt halt over a month ago.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit just as NTDC athletes Graham Ritchie, Pierre Grall-Johnson and Julian Smith were poised to represent Canada at World Cups in Quebec City, Minneapolis and Canmore.
The World Cups would have seen action by these three current team members, as well as seven alumni (Katherine Stewart-Jones, Annika Richardson, Sadie White, Alannah Maclean, Jack Carlyle, Bob Thompson and Evan Palmer-Charrette).
NTDC head coach Timo Puiras and wax technician Felix Vezina also were slated to attend as Team Canada staff.
The World Cups would have been the cap on a wildly successful (if shortened) year for NTDC Thunder Bay. The 2019-20 team included two members of the national ski team (Smith and Ritchie), and in September and October things kicked into high gear when NTDC hosted a training camp that brought the entire national team to Thunder Bay along with Ontario Team athletes and coaches.
In early season competition the athletes had great results, with Ritchie and Grall-Johnson qualifying for January World Cups, and Kai Meekis and Shaylynn Loewen both reaching top-three finishes in the junior categories.
Ritchie and Johnson also both were selected to represent Canada at World U23s where Ritchie shone with sixth and 13th place finishes. Vezina was on the wax team that prepped the speedy skis for Canada’s historic silver medal in the world junior men’s relay event.
On the domestic front several NTDC athletes landed podium spots at the U.S. nationals and Super Tour races, and Angus Foster and Julian Smith represented Thunder Bay in the Elite wave of the legendary American Birkebeiner 50K race.
Later in March many team members proudly joined the Thunder Bay ski community to ski the Sleeping Giant Loppet.
Sadly, the Loppet would end up being the last event of the season Following the cancellation of the World Cup events, the Haywood Ski Nationals/Supertour finals in Silverstar, B.C., also were shelved, bringing an abrupt end to a stellar competition season.
As we navigate these challenging and difficult times, NTDC Thunder Bay would like to say a big Thank You to our many generous sponsors and community supporters. We miss our great community and look forward to the day (whenever that comes) when we can ease out of these mitigation measures.
In the meantime, stay safe and keep doing your part to help flatten the curve.
