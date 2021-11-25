The St. Ignatius Falcons open action at the OFSAA senior girls AA basketball tournament in Niagara Falls, Ont., with a pair of pool games today.
St. Ignatius (13-2) meets King’s Christian Collegiate from Oakville at 9 a.m. followed by an afternoon date against Timmins-based O’Gorman.
On Friday, the Falcons battle La Salle of Kingston and Centennial, from Welland.
The top two finishers from each of the two pools advance to the championship semifinals set for Saturday.
St. Ignatius advanced to the event by defeating the Hammarskjold Vikings in the Thunder Bay championship last week.
In North Bay, the Westgate Tigers senior boys volleyball team will begin their OFSAA championship run with games today against Sacred Heart and Frontenac. Westgate completes pool play on Friday with games versus Chippewa Secondary and Welland Centennial.
———
Burgess still winless at qualifier
Dallas Burgess is still in search of his first win at the Under-21 world qualifier curling tournament in Saskatoon.
Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club dropped to 0-3 on Wednesday after a 7-4 loss to Scott Mitchell of Ontario. Mitchell blew open a 2-2 game with a triple in the fourth end and single steals in the fifth and sixth ends for a commanding lead.
The Burgess rink that includes third Jackson Dubinsky, second Matthew Duizer and lead Brayden Sinclair will face Prince Edward Island’s Mitchell Schut (0-3) and Josh Nowlan of New Brunswick today to wrap up round-robin play.
Mitchell and Alberta’s Johnson Tao lead the six-rink Pool A standings with 3-0 marks.
Owen Purcell of Nova Scotia is the lone leader in Pool B, also at 3-0.
