When the going gets tough, the tough get going. The old adage is what Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario team is up against as they complete round-robin play over the next two days at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens.
McCarville and her teammates Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala, Sarah Potts, fifth Jen Gates and coach Rick Lang face New Brunswick’s Andrea Crawford, who is off to an incredible start in Pool A, this morning.
In McCarville’s first two-game day later this evening, the Fort William Curling Club rink draw Saskatchewan’s Penny Barker (with former local curler Jenna Enge at second) on the prairie province squad.
McCarville closes out the round robin against Tracy Fleury’s wild card team Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. with a potential playoff berth on the line against a former Northern Ontario rival.
Fleury, who is originally from Sudbury, is expected back from Covid quarantine to lead her Manitoba teammates.
ROLLER COASTER RIDE: Speaking of “the going gets tough and the tough get going,” the local organizing committee and Curling Canada have faced that roller coaster ride over the last two years to even have curlers on the ice here in Thunder Bay.
The Covid restrictions and lockdowns have presented their problems which is a huge understatement.
It is not the show everyone was expecting when Thunder Bay was first awarded the Scotties Tournament of Hearts as host back in January 2020.
First, it was waiting an additional year to host with events shifted to a bubble in Calgary and then came the curve ball of the recent Omicron variant in late December.
However, Thunder Bay and the local curling community are pleased at least to be showcased in the national spotlight this week thanks to live broadcasts on TSN as this much sought-after event — part of Curling Canada’s Season of Champions — got underway last Friday.
The empty seats are disappointing for everyone involved, from local fans itching to get into the Fort William Gardens, to the curlers on the ice looking for emotional support to the local organizing committee and Curling Canada who would have benefited financially from the potential sold out draws that would have filled the 3,000 seats at the historic Gardens.
The great images of Thunder Bay being promoted across the country by national sports broadcaster TSN along with the insights from their veteran broadcast crew made up of Vic Rauter, Cheryl Bernard and Cathy Gauthier (and soon to return Russ Howard) are much appreciated.
However, the COVID-19 cloud has put a damper on what would was shaping up to be a Scotties to remember.
It was hoped that the build up of 26 years from hosting this major Canadian championship back in 1996 may have been equalled or surpassed this year with the hype and excitement anticipated, especially with Team McCarvillle, the hometown Northern Ontario favourite in the field this week.
SCOTTIES SUPPORT: A Scotties 50/50 raffle may be the saving grace for the local curling community who were looking to see a significant economic boost from hosting the Scotties.
“With no fans in the stands, the revenues from ticket sales and additional 50/50 money from fans in stands were lost,” said Diane Imrie, one of four vice-chairs on the local organizing committee pointing to the fact that the Fort William Gardens was close to 75 per cent sold out when ticket sales were halted just before Christmas.
“The province-wide raffle is now the major source of revenue for the local curling community with the money raised to used by local curling clubs for programming and infrastructure upgrades to rejuvenate interest in the sport of curling,” added Imrie.
Imrie has been involved in organizing the event the past two years along with Kent Maarup, John Cameron and Rick Lang and 12 other directors who are among the close 400 volunteers who had signed up to help run this Scotties.
The first of three 50/50 draws was completed on Saturday with close to $50,000 in tickets sold with the take home prize of $24,920 going to Dale Smith of Thunder Bay.
The second draw, set to close on Thursday night at 10 p.m., is well underway with the prize award closing in on $20,000.
Tickets for the province wide draw are available online only at www.curlingcash.com. Tickets must be purchased in the province of Ontario.
GIVING VOLUNTEERS: On Tuesday the 400 registered volunteers were sent an email notice that they, along with the young people signed up for Future Stars, would be invited by Curling Canada to attend the championship weekend of the event.
This is good news for local curling clubs who may be receiving additional revenue from generous volunteers.
The close to 400 volunteers were asked by Curling Canada at the request of the local committee if they were interested in redirecting their $100 registration back to support local curling as additional funds coming from the Scotties tournament.
The money from hosting the Scotties will be used by clubs for the operation of their facilities and programs and to help bring future events to Thunder Bay. This option was completely voluntary but with many opting to give back, it shows the spirit of the local curling community.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: With local curling clubs allowed to open their doors as of Monday, the curling season got back into full swing with the Port Arthur and Kakabeka Falls clubs resuming play.
Of course, the Fort William club is shutdown for curling until after the Scotties with the first games this coming Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Tbaytel Major League of Curling is back in action tonight with two draws at the Kakabeka club.
The local 15-team competitive league has three more round-robin draws to complete their schedule before the playoffs to wrap up the season on Feb. 19 with teams battling for playoff spots to be make the top seven.
The bottom eight teams will play for the consolation title.
The Trevor Bonot rink, who top the standings with a 10-2 record, have the bye tonight. The Kory Carr rink (8-3) take on a replacement Krista McCarville team, skipped by Oye Sem Won, in one of four games on the early draw at 6:15 p.m.
Team McCarville sits in fourth place with a 7-3 mark.
The other early games have Dylan Johnston (6-4) playing Kent Maarup (4-7), Mike Desilets (5-5) taking on Bryan Burgess (5-6), while Britney Mallette (0-11) look for her first win of the season when she meets Ben Mikkelsen (6-5).
The late draw games at 8:30 p.m. will see Al Hackner (6-5) facing Jonathon Vellinga (3-9), Frank Morissette (7-4) plays Mike Pozihun (3-8) while the third place team Gary Weiss (8-3) put a seven game win streak on the line against Dallas Burgess (4-7).
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
