Bring on the York Lions. In fact, bring on anybody.
It’s been 627 days since Lakehead Thunderwolves last played a conference hockey game. LU begins its 20-game OUA regular season in earnest with a three-game series starting tonight at Fort William Gardens.
Lakehead has a total of 16 players about to play their first conference games with the team.
“It’s exciting. Obviously you have a new kind of energy around when you have so many young guys that haven’t played,” said Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins. “They’re excited to play, which is exciting to coach. It’ll be good for our program. Especially when you have York coming in. It’s a different look with our division and our schedule. They’re excited to get after it (tonight), for sure.”
The Wolves are playing three-straight games at home for the first time in recent history. They have played three in a row on the road in recent years.
“We would rather play than practice anyway,” said Wilkins. “It’ll be a test for sure, jumping right into a three-in-three. We haven’t played in so long. That’s the purpose of getting Northland in here for some exhibition games.”
Wilkins expects to deploy most — if not all — of his roster over the next two weekends as the team plays six games in 10 days.
“You have to use (the roster) to your advantage especially when you’re playing three games in three days, and you have the same thing next weekend, too,” he said. “Definitely want to keep guys fresh, keep them honest. Allow them to put their best foot forward, whether that’s using all 25 guys or not.”
York head coach Russ Herrington saw his team go 4-1-0 in their non-conference schedule. The Lions last played in Thunder Bay nearly three years ago, sweeping Lakehead in November 2018.
“York has a lot of young guys, too. I think they were the youngest team in the league two years ago,” said Wilkins, whose team is 2-0-0 in non-conference action. “York’s always been a good team. Very well coached. I think they’ll be a physical team. If we don’t play well we’re not going to get the result we need.”
Lakehead has mix of players who have not played a single conference game with the franchise (only nine players have). Five players are American, including Joe Mack, who ticks both boxes. Last year Mack won a championship with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League. In 2020-21, Mack recorded his best season, scoring 21 goals, assisting on 16, with 46 penalty minutes in 45 games played, while recording a gaudy plus-30. His younger brother, Jake, is currently playing in Shreveport.
“My coach last year (GM and head coach Jason Campbell) put me in all situations,” said Mack. “Offensive, defensive, I was on the penalty kill. My linemates helped me out with my season. That’s what added up to plus-30, I guess. We did pretty well that last half.
“Both of my coaches helped me in contacting schools,” he added. “Once (Wilkins) saw that my coach had contacted him, he reached out and called me and I talked to him for a long time. I liked talking to him, I wanted to come play for him. Great guy.”
Some players haven’t played in two years. Mack is one of the few who logged a full season last year.
“I played in the NAHL last year. It was the longest season in history — 11 months. COVID stuff going on, couple breaks, stuff like that happened. We didn’t even know if we were going to start. They extended the season. I had a blast last year. It was really warm there, it’s Louisiana. Got a little tan.”
Ben Badalamenti (Detroit), Tyler Jette (Farmington, Minn.), Blake Weyrick (Malibu, Calif.) and Jack Miles (Wayne, Pa.) join Mack (New Hudson, Mich.) on the import list.
“A little unusual. I think you’re going down different avenues for recruiting,” said Wilkins of his U.S. contingent. “These were guys in the leagues that we were looking at. They thought Thunder Bay and the Thunderwolves were a good spot for them, so it worked out in our favour.”
Lakehead last played in the Gardens on Feb. 12, 2020.
“I’ve lost count. It’s too hard. It’s been a long time,” said Wilkins. “It’s a big day you look forward to. Our guys are looking forward to it, our fans are looking forward to it, I think our school is looking forward to it. It helps that process of where we’ve been over the last year-and-a-half, that healing process. We’re back playing hockey with fans in the stands, competing. That’s all you can really ask for.”
