The lights are still out at Port Arthur Stadium. Not one baseball has been thrown there this summer.
However, major pieces of what would have been the 2020 edition of the Thunder Bay Border Cats are playing winning baseball south of the closed border. Seventeen U.S.-born members of the Border Cats are currently playing with the Mandan Flickertails in the Northwoods League’s North Dakota hub. The Flickertails (a type of squirrel) are 16-8, second in the hub, entering their game against the Bismarck Larks today.
In order to curtail travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWL has been separated into hubs by region/state. The Border Cats, the lone Canadian team in the college summer league, opted to sit out the season due to fan and border regulations.
Mandan, the Larks and the Bismarck Bull Moose make up the N.D. league. Counting existing and makeshift teams, there are 24 teams playing in seven hubs.
According to a press release sent Wednesday by the Border Cats, among the offensive standouts on the ’Tails are outfielder Damone Hale, who leads the team with a .268 batting average, and catcher Cole Elvis with his three home runs and 17 RBI.
The Flickertails are strongest on the mound. Starter Nick Hill is 2-1 with a 1.69 earned-run average. Lefty John Farley is 2-0 with a 0.63 ERA. Clark Candiotti, the son of former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tom Candiotti, is a top reliever with 26 strikeouts in over 20 innings of work.
Original Border Cats assistant coaches Kyle MacKinnon, Brendan Kelly and Joey Gamache are running the Flickertails as the second half of the season kicks off.
I know, I know. It feels like we’re missing out on something cool, right?
It makes one wonder what the 2020 Border Cats could have done together if the NWL season had proceeded without a global pandemic. Thunder Bay manager Mike Steed, a Canadian who isn’t with his recruits, and his crew did an excellent job with scouting. It appears this roster could have made a serious run at ending the franchise’s 12-year playoff drought.Would-be Border Cats infielder Owen Jansen, who like Steed is also still in Canada, told me three weeks ago it’s been a difficult summer baseball-wise. Based in his hometown of Oakville, Ont., Jansen has been limited to informal workouts.
“I’ve been going to a field to get some work in with some buddies,” Jansen said in an email interview. “I’m hoping to play in a league here but it’s looking 50/50 that it even starts up or not.”
Jansen’s season at Saint Leo University was cut short due to the pandemic. Jansen made the move to the Florida school after playing two years at Purdue University. He is one of 11 Border Cats remaining in Canada this season.
On the bright side, all 30 players on the Flickertails are eligible to play in Thunder Bay in 2021 if they choose.
More important than the performance of the team is the fact most sports
fans here miss the sheer atmosphere of a Border Cats game. In times like this, we certainly miss the sounds of players from the field and dugout along with the heckles from the fans, the intro music for each home batter, the smell of food and the watching slow setting of the sun off Port Arthur Stadium.
It all of it made for a perfect summer package wrapped up in three hours.
Fear not, Border Cats faithful. There’s always next year.
MAKING SAVES IN THE CLASSROOM: Congratulations to Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti on qualifying for the 2019-20 National Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic team. Fanti finished his freshman season as a goaltender with the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.
Fanti, a business major, also received conference scholar-athlete status.
A former member of the Thunder Bay Kings, Fanti played his junior hockey in the North American Hockey League before committing to Duluth last summer.
PROVINCIALS OPEN TODAY: Karen Saarimaki and Pina Luomala of Geraldton and Thunder Bay’s Susan Wright-Cassan will represent Northwestern Ontario at the Manitoba senior women’s golf championship starting July 27 at Carman Golf and Curling Club.
Saarimaki, who plays out of Kenogamisis GC, is the 2010 champion. Winnipeg’s Rhonda Orr is gunning for a fifth-straight Manitoba crown.
Reuben Villagracia is the sport editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia-@chroniclejournal.com.
