The newly named Superior Rush FC members from left, Sienna and Ryan Gatto, Rob Pasqualino, Sofie Gatto, Amy Rubino-Start, Mikalah and Bree Pasqualino, and Matthew Start, sport T-shirts with their new name as they toss their Lakehead Express Soccer Club jackets during the launch of a new affiliation with Rush Soccer, Monday, at the Lakehead University Hangar.