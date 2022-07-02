Once again, the Lakehead Pickleball Club (LPC) is bringing an exciting weekend of pickleball action to Thunder Bay this Canada Day weekend.
Action began Friday at Boulevard Lake Pickleball courts with exhibition matches of singles, doubles, along with a series of teaching clinics.
Today, the first nationally sanctioned pickleball tournament in Thunder Bay will be held. Thirty-eight players are vying for top honours in the men’s, women’s, and mixed events.
Spectators are welcome to come see some of the top players from Thunder Bay, as well there is a player from southern Ontario and participants from Grand Marais, Minn. Games will run from 8:30 a.m. this morning until 5:30 p.m. Rain delayed games will be held on Sunday.
Pickleball is a racket/paddle sport that was established in 1965. It was created by combining elements of several other racket sports such as tennis, badminton and ping pong.
Two or four players use solid paddles to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. It’s a game that can be played by all ages and skill level with simple rules and plenty of fun. It can be played indoors or outdoors on different texture surfaces.
Ryan Hanes of True North Pickleball is running the event this weekend. Ryan is a established 5.0 player from southern Ontario who travels to many towns, cities across North America to run, play and officiate high level provincial and national tournaments.
This weekend’s activity represents another significant achievement by LPC since the club’s inception last August. LPC is promoting and growing Pickleball in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario at a rapid pace.
“It’s exciting to be part of bringing North America’s fasted growing sport to Thunder Bay and see it grow,” said founding director Jason Horychuk. “We’ve seen a real change in player demographics and attitude. There is huge interest by younger players who are changing the game to competitive fast paced play. That’s in part due to the pro tours routinely televised and dominated by under 20 players. This is no longer an old person’s game.”
Most of the top players in North America range in age from 15 to 29. The sport is seeing a lot of tennis, badminton and table tennis players crossing over to try Pickleball.
LPC has worked hard to develop programs and opportunities to grow the sport by holding events and clinics for members and community groups like the police corps, schools and other community groups.
They are hoping to expand programing to indigenous groups, those with special needs, and elsewhere in the community.
“We are also excited to be the only club in Thunder Bay to affiliate with Pickleball Ontario in order to advocate for the thunder bay community at the provincial and national program level,” Horychuk said.
“By doing so we can access resources, equipment, and expertise from Pickleball Ontario. For example, we recently initiated a pickleball paddle loaner program with Pickleball Ontario to secure equipment that we can use to hold community events.”
The LPC recently held its first clinic for kids under the age of 18 which received strong feedback from parents.
“We can also access expertise on behalf of the city to support programming, planning, facilities and player events,” he added. “Our growing member base and working with Pickleball Ontario is to continue to expand or effectiveness to represent our sport.”
The group is continuing to expand play opportunities to its 100+ members since they launched there membership drive last November. They play at current locations like the Moose Hall, Boulevard Lake, the Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club and various school venues. They are also accessing funding to support community Pickleball in the city and have demonstrated our commitment to pitch in.
This is truly a game for everyone to join and it is looking like a great choice to get involved as soon as possible.
For more details about joining and becoming involved, please visit our Facebook page, Lakehead Pickleball Club, check out the webpage at Lakehead Pickleball Club which is accessed through the Pickleball Canada Website (pickleballcanada.org), or email us at lakeheadpickleballclub@gmail.com.
