AS USUAL, it’s always nice to start with news on one of Thunder Bay’s own. Congratulations to former Chill youth player Alex Pike and his Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norse who went all the way to the regional finals, only to lose in a penalty shootout after double overtime solved nothing against university of Arkansas. Some consolation, though, as Pike was named to the second team all-region roster.
Lakehead University continue to be the early pace setters in Division 1 of the Thunder Bay men’s indoor league. LU defeated Northwood FC 3-1 to stay top of the standings while Juventus move into second spot after blanking the college 6-0.
Other results saw Lex Impact edge the Chill 1-0 while Rainbow and Northwood fought to a 3-3 tie.
In the second division, Matteo Digiuseppe, Dante Cervi and Mark Spikula were each on target as the Lex U17s edged the Chill 3-2. The U17s also took maximum points after a 4-3 result over Roma Bakery. Other results saw TBT Engineering defeat Stride 5-4 and 807 Empire shut out the Lex U15 boys 5-0.
Big news from the English Premier League. After five years, Tottenham have parted ways with head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Although the club reached the final of last season’s Champions league, they have struggled this campaign to find any consistency and found themselves sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Within 24 hours, however, Tottenham came to a deal with former Chelsea and Manchester United bench boss, Jose Mourinho, who has signed a contract through to the end of the 2022-23 season. The new manager was in charge of his first game on Saturday and witnessed his new team defeat London rivals West Ham 3-2.
At the top of the standings, Liverpool march on with a late winner to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 while Leicester City’s impressive form saw them defeat Brighton 2-0 to stay in second spot. Manchester City came from behind to down Chelsea 2-1 to move into third with the latter featuring in next weekend’s derby with West Ham.
Other results saw Arsenal held 2-2 by Southampton and Manchester United also had to be satisfied with a single point after a 3-3 tie against Sheffield United. In the championship, West Brom stays top after defeating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.
Elsewhere in Europe, Juventus continue to roll with a 3-1 result over Atalanta while AC Milan and Napoli played to a 1-1 tie. Meanwhile in Spain, Barcelona got by Leganes 2-1 and rivals Real Madrid defeated real Sociedad 3-1.
The Champion’s league returns this week with some intriguing fixtures to keep an eye on. Tuesday’s highlights include Real Madrid’s encounter with PSG and Juventus clash with Athletico Madrid. The following day’s lineup includes Barcelona versus Dortmund and holders Liverpool face Napoli.
Finally, some big results from last week’s Euro qualifying fixtures. Italy thumped Armenia 9-1 while Spain blanked Romania 5-0. Switzerland put six past Gibraltar and Wales defeated Hungary 2-0 to reach their first Euros finals.
