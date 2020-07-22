Thunder Bay’s Alex Pineau has been signed by the Ottawa Jr. Senators in the Central Canada Hockey League.
The 17-year-old defenceman will join the Junior A club after spending last season with the U18 Thunder Bay Kings of the North American Prospects Hockey League. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Thunder Bay notched eight goals and five assists for 11 points in 24 games last season.
“I chose to play for OJS (Ottawa Jr. Senators) because I felt like it is the ideal place for me to grow as a hockey player,” said Pineau. “In talking to players who have played in the CCHL, they speak highly of the league, the OJS organization and also the leadership skills of coach (Martin) Dagenais. This is the ideal spot for me.”
The Sudbury Wolves chose Pineau in the eighth round of the 2019 OHL draft. He made his junior hockey debut last season, suiting up for the SIJHL’s Thunder Bay North Stars. He credits his father for always being able to push him to take that next step on the ice.
“My father has coached me at different levels and always pushes me to work hard in order to get better, said Pineau. I’ve been very fortunate to have had other excellent coaches throughout my hockey career. Each with different philosophies that have helped me improve in different ways.”
Pineau, who was also drafted by the USHL’s Lincoln Stars, will be the youngest defenceman on the team for the upcoming season as the Jr. Senators defense core loses all but one rearguard to NCAA programs this year.
“I see myself as a solid two-way, puck moving defenseman,” added Pineau. “I will bring physicality to the Junior Senators, as well as the ability to contribute offensively.”
Pineau is looking to make a splash on the blueline.
“I’m going to come to Ottawa and help bring the CCHL championship back to the OJS,” stated Pineau. “My long-term goal is to see how far hockey can take me and play at the highest possible level.”
