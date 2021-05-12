SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back Tuesday after it was found at a recycling plant.
Augustana University’s Parker Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age so he could play his favorite game all the way up through the college level. His prosthetic arm and its attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup truck outside his home.
Hanson got a text Tuesday saying that his prosthetic had been recovered at Millennium Recycling Inc. in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. A worker at the plant found it among other items in the recycling facility and picked it out.
“The manager walked in and it was sitting on her desk,” Hanson said.
The prosthetic was “pretty banged up” and Hanson said it was no longer usable. He was fundraising both for a new prosthetic and to raise money for charity when he got another piece of good news Tuesday: A Minneapolis-area hospital specializing in pediatric orthopedics was giving him a free replacement.
