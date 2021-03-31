The local curling season may have wrapped up, but there is plenty of

curling to come in the coming month with live broadcasts from the

bubble in Calgary starting with the World Men’s Curling Championships

that get under way on Friday.

Here at home the planning has already started for next year. And it is

going to be a busy 2021-2022 season with Thunder Bay hosting the

Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Fort William Gardens Jan. 28–Feb.

6, 2022 as the marquee event.

However, the success of the vaccine rollout over the coming months will

determine whether we see an end to the pandemic and that life gets back

to some semblance of normal.

For organizers of the 2022 Scotties, that means having fans in the

stands at the Fort William Gardens and people allowed to gather in the

Heartstop Lounge (planned for the ice surface of the Fort William

Curling Club) to enjoy the social aspects associated with the game of

curling.

Government officials and health authorities will determine the

restrictions placed on gatherings and are sure to err on the side of

caution that there will be protocols and measures in place to ensure

public safety.

Organizations and businesses, including curling clubs putting on

events, will also want to ensure customer confidence that their venues

and places of business are safe for public gatherings.

