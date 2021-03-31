The local curling season may have wrapped up, but there is plenty of
curling to come in the coming month with live broadcasts from the
bubble in Calgary starting with the World Men’s Curling Championships
that get under way on Friday.
Here at home the planning has already started for next year. And it is
going to be a busy 2021-2022 season with Thunder Bay hosting the
Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the Fort William Gardens Jan. 28–Feb.
6, 2022 as the marquee event.
However, the success of the vaccine rollout over the coming months will
determine whether we see an end to the pandemic and that life gets back
to some semblance of normal.
For organizers of the 2022 Scotties, that means having fans in the
stands at the Fort William Gardens and people allowed to gather in the
Heartstop Lounge (planned for the ice surface of the Fort William
Curling Club) to enjoy the social aspects associated with the game of
curling.
Government officials and health authorities will determine the
restrictions placed on gatherings and are sure to err on the side of
caution that there will be protocols and measures in place to ensure
public safety.
Organizations and businesses, including curling clubs putting on
events, will also want to ensure customer confidence that their venues
and places of business are safe for public gatherings.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
