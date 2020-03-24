The Canadian Olympic Committee has announced that they will not be sending their athletes to this year’s games, even if there is a lift on the sanctions and the event goes ahead.
With the games scheduled for Tokyo this summer, Canada joins others such as Australia in making their plans clear to the organizing leaders, hoping a postponement of the 2020 games is forthcoming and slated for a future date.
The announcement has put many young Canadian athletes’ dreams on hold, including the national women’s soccer team who had just recently qualified to participate in Japan.
Hopefully common sense prevails so all the world athletes who have trained so hard can accomplish their lifetime goals.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.