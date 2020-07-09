The rise of the “new normal” isn’t about to stop one of our community’s top sports-related charities and their volunteering professional athletes.
PRO Kids announced this week that the Training with a Pro initiative is back for a fifth year. Over the last four summers, kids have been taking part in group exercise and skills sessions at the Lakehead University Hangar with local hockey standouts such as Carter Hutton, Amanda Makela, Haley Irwin, Robert Bortuzzo, Todd Skirving and Tom Pyatt.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Training with a Pro will feature a series of online videos. Taking part this year are Hutton, Irwin and Makela. Each will host a 10-minute video.
Paul Hemsworth, the owner of Thrive Strength and Wellness in Thunder Bay, has prepared workouts that are fun for everyone. Access to the training videos will be free, and organized by PRO Kids. Videos will be broadcast every Wednesday at noon from July 22 to Aug. 12.
“We felt, particularly during these times, that it is important for children and youth to be active,” PRO Kids coordinator Laura Daniele said in a news release. “Not only for their physical health, but for their mental health as well. What’s particularly great about Training with a Pro being virtual this year, is the whole family can participate.”
PRO Kids is a charity which raises money for kids who can’t afford to play organized sports throughout the year. The group helps cover costs of equipment and registration fees. TBayTel is back as a major sponsor.
With no registration fees for Training with a Pro, the charity can use all the help it can get. What PRO Kids does every year for sports and community can’t be overlooked. Visit www.prokidsthunderbay.ca to learn more about Training with a Pro and ways to donate money.
AMBER STILL SHINING: When I embarked on a column last month thanking all former Thunder Bay high school athletes for their current service to the health care field, I knew I would be missing a lot of names. It goes without saying we are grateful to everyone for the work they do to keep us healthy.
CJ reader Marc Mullo dropped me a line last week to let me know of one notable athlete who now works as a nurse. Former Olympic aerial freestyle skier Amber Spero (nee Peterson) lives in Grand Prairie, Alta., with her husband and family.
Spero, 38, was born and raised in Thunder Bay and competed at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy where she finished 15th. Spero, a silver medallist on the World Cup circuit, was an international competitor from 1999 to 2010. She was inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
THE NEW THUNDER BAY TWINS: On Tuesday, the Thunderwolves men’s hockey team welcomed twin brothers Dylan and Noah Massie of Quebec to the program. The Massies will be the first set of twins to play for the Thunderwolves. There have been several brother acts on LU at the same time over the years, including Carson and Brennan Dubchak, Shandor and Arron Alphonso, Justin and Austin McDonald, and Brad and Craig Priestlay.
Meanwhile, the Longlac-born twin tandem of Jesse and Tyler Tucker are making their mark on the hockey world. The Tuckers were members of the Thunder Bay Kings that won silver at the 2015 Ontario AAA bantam championship.
After four seasons in the OHL, Tyler signed a two-way entry deal with the St. Louis Blues in March. Jesse, a veteran of the USHL, is preparing for his freshman season at Lake Superior State this fall.
TAKE CARE, COACH: Former Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s basketball coach Scott Morrison, now an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, is on his way to Orlando, Fla., with the NBA club to prepare for the restart of the season after over four months. All players and staff will be away from their families in the Disney bubble.
No easy task.
Morrison, who coached in Thunder Bay from 2003 to 2010 and led LU to four straight appearances at nationals, and his wife Susanne welcomed their son, Max, into the world last October.
Give ’em hell in Orlando, Scott. But not too much — I’m an L.A. Lakers fan after all. That’s about as far as I’ll go with rooting for the Celtics.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia-@chroniclejournal.com.
