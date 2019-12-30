Now in his 26th season as a head coach, Greg Puhalski continues to register victories.
Winners of three straight Ontario University Athletics contests entering the new year, the veteran bench boss, who turns 55 on New Year’s Day, looks to lead his Laurier Golden Hawks in the West Division as the push for the playoffs reconvenes Jan. 3 as his side hosts the Windsor Lancers.
Earlier this season, Puhalski picked up his 750th career victory as a head coach that has featured stops in six different locales over the previous two and a half decades.
In all, he has posted an overall record of 754-516-140 in 1,410 games behind the bench with the Toledo Storm (ECHL); Port Huron Border Cats (UHL); Fort Wayne Komets (UHL); Chicago Hounds (UHL); Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) and is now in his 10th campaign with his alma mater Laurier.
He previously earned UHL and OUA coach of the year honours for his efforts during his tenure.
As a player with the Golden Hawks back in the mid- to late-1980s, Puhalski was tabbed as team MVP twice, helped lead Laurier to back-to-back OUA championships, was a first team All-Canadian honouree and has been inducted in both his school’s and the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame.
