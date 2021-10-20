A new Thunder Bay indoor season has kicked off at the Tournament Centre and Kaitlyn Quarrell spent little time getting her campaign running, completing an opening hat trick as Impact got the better of Superior HHC, 8-2.
In the women’s gold flight’s other opening-week game, Sana Ahmed, Sarah Black and Emma Cutting each scored twice as the Chill defeated Vipers 7-1.
The bronze division is also under way, with Krista Schaaf bagging a brace as Legends blanked Lightning 3-0. as Dianne Lampi struck twice as Daniars Algoma also got off to a winning start with a tight 2-1 result over the Goalden Girls.
Thunder Bay Juventus have opened their men’s league division one schedule with a perfect six points. Sullivan Silva recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout over Lakehead University and Daniel Massei netted twice in an 8-3 win over Frankie’s Pizzeria.
Rainbow is also off to a solid start as well, doubling up LU 4-2 after earning a 3-3 tie with Frankie’s.
Second division action saw
Francesco Scopacasa scored three goals as Coollake defeated the College 4-2. The feat was copied by Ben Lawson as he struck three times as Rush FC beat Gladiators 5-1. Roma Bakery got the better of Mars FC 3-1 while Matteo Bosch netted twice as the Chill edged Eat Local 2-0. The evening’s other match up saw Qatar FC defeat Grass Guy 7-1. Diego Villaneuva and Farhan Yousaf each scored a pair for the victors.
Chris Shelling was another player to net three times as Eagles doubled up Passalona Knights 6-3 in third division play. Fijin Filet scored twice as FC Kerala dumped Evergreen FC 5-1.
In the retro flight, an Enzo Fabiano trick helped Croatia pass Max Pawn FC and a pair of markers from AJ Keene saw Old Boys defeat FC Grande 4-1.
It is always good to hear how our Thunder Bay athletes are doing on pitches out of town. Congratulations go out to former Chill youth player Alex Pike, who has claimed athlete of the week honours at Wayland University.
————
INTERNATIONAL WATCH: The Canadian men’s national team is undefeated through six games in World Cup qualification.
Next up is a Nov. 12 date against Costa Rica followed by a return match against Mexico four days later
The Canadian women’s national squad will take on New Zealand in a pair of international friendlies on Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 at home.
John Rider’s column runs in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
