And the survey says: The game goes on for the Thunder Bay Queens.
A recent canvassing of players who have graduated from the girls rep hockey program after losing their final two seasons of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had indicated significant interest in continuing with an older-group team.
The Queens have delivered and will field an under-21 team this season. Usually, the program only goes up to the under-18 class.
Frank Filice will be the head coach of the new entry. He has a list of 40 respondents ready to rumble.
“I’m pretty excited, actually. I brought this idea to the president of the Thunder Bay women’s league (Jesse Traer),” said Filice, who is also the coach of the Northern Hawks junior B men’s team. “I was thinking the last two years girls who missed out on the opportunity to actually have a competitive season and a finish to the season (deserved better). (Traer) brought it to the board members and the Queens decided they would try to run with it and put it under their branch as an under-21 team, which is great.
“They opened it up to (players born in) 2001, 2002 and 2003. It’s similar to a junior girls hockey team, which is good.”
Filice’s daughter, Bria, is a former Queen who may try out. As a hockey parent of players at this level, Filice knows firsthand the intensity the girls bring to the table.
“It’s a very competitive group of girls. If they didn’t go to Lakehead University or Confederation College they really had nowhere competitive to play except for the senior women’s league,” said Filice.
“The senior women’s league is great. There’s a lot of women who participate. But you still have those that have that drive and desire in something a little more competitive.”
Details such as practice times and games are in a state of flux. Fort William First Nation Arena appears to be home with practices at Thunder Bay Tournament Centre as an option. Coaches and support staff will be announced shortly, pending approval of Queens president Rob Van Dyke and the Queens board.
Scott Wrigley was recently announced as the Queens’ under-15 ‘A’ team. The Queens also have an U15 ‘AA’, U18 ‘AA’, U18 ‘A’, U11 and U13 teams.
Filice is counting on a minimum 12-game schedule to start this season — mostly against the U18 Queens, and is exploring games against Manitoba competition, as well as participating in three local loop weekends.
“At least it gives the U18 girls some extra games. I believe there is a U21 provincials for these girls as well in April,” said Filice. “We have to explore some other options and bring it to the girls and see exactly what time commitment they want to put into it. We’re looking at a two, three day-a-week program. Some of the girls have school, some work full time. It’s something we have to experiment with this year and see how it goes.”
The Queens will fall under the direction of the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association.
“We have to follow their rules and guidelines,” he said. “They have an intermediate level in their constitution. We’ll pretty much have to go by their rules and roster limits.”
These Queens will not be a one-and-done proposition if Filice has his way.
“I hope the U21s are something they decide to go with, continue it on. There are graduating girls who have that fire and desire to play competitive hockey. This is an alternative for junior women’s hockey to maybe get off the ground here in Thunder Bay. Looking forward to it. Hopefully we have a good season and (the Queens) carry on with it.”
Roster spots will be at a premium with only 20 players allowed on the team.
“I really think the girls needed this. We could see up to 40 girls coming out to tryouts so . . . it should be a competitive team,” said Filice. “I’m thankful to the Queens board for giving me the opportunity to get this team up and running.”
Tryouts will be held Sept. 19, 21 and 23 at FWFN Arena. Games are projected to start mid-October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.