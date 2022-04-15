Here is a summary of each team in the Thunder Bay Queens girls hockey rep organization at their respective Ontario championships in southern Ontario:
Under-13
The Queens had the thrill of a victory win over Guelph for their first game winning 3-0. Abbey Petersen with the shutout. Paetyn Stansell, Siena Ricciardi and Ava Hrubeniuk found the back of the net for the queens with assists from Kayla Grant and Paetyn Stansell
There was some agony of defeat when they lost 4-1 to the tough North York Storm. All the girls put up a good fight to bury the puck with only Ava Hrubeniuk’s puck hitting the back of the net. Norah Traer in net did an amazing job of battling off the storm players.
Queens fell to a close 1-0 loss against London.
The only shot that beat Abbey Petersen was a power play goal by London.
The girls controlled the play, were fueled by passion to win, took a few penalties and never gave up the fight to tie the game.
It was a tough loss for the girls and we hope they can channel their focus and motivation toward the next season.
Under-15 A
Thunder Bay played four hard fought games but were unable to pick up a win. Late penalties and late goals against plagued them in all four games.
In the first game, the girls battled back from 4-1 down to tie the game, but only to see two late penalties cost them the game when the Markham Stars scored on a 5-on-3 power play to win 5-4. The Queens then lost to the Sudbury Wolves 4-1 and the Blue Water Hawks 3-1. In their final game, they gave the eventual bronze medalist, Oakville Hornets, everything they could handle. The Hornets broke a 1-1 tie with a 1:47 left in the game to hand the Queens the loss.
The girls battled hard against stiff competition and played their best hockey of the year. They gave all they had and never gave up in any game. Great season girls!
Under-15 AA
The Strasser & Lang Queens took on the Stoney Creek Sabres on April 8. Missing one of their top players, Brynn Hannula, the Queens battled hard, taking a 5-1 loss. Kiera Stokaluk had the only goal in the loss assisted by Beth Gagnon. Sophia Delorme was in the net.
Later that same afternoon, the Queens came up on goal short when they met the Waterloo Ravens. The 3-2 loss was heartbreaking with a plethora of chances late in the game, but couldn’t find a way to bury the puck. Bright spots included Olivia Brassard, Emily Bragnalo, Ella Ferns, Emma Darosa, Mckenna Wright and Sidney Ritson on the back end. The goals were scored by Stokaluk and Kingston Golding.
With two losses, the tournament was a fait du complet. However, the girls played their hearts out, falling 2-0 to the Stratford Aces.
The Queens hit the ice at provincials with high hopes and much excitement throughout the weekend. The team, led by coaches Kris Bragnalo, Jason Mallon, Anthony Stokaluk, Kate Clower and Brendan Mallon, finished ranked 21st in the country.
A fantastic season for our girls.
Under-18 A
The Halfway Motors Queens had a season many will not forget. From winning a silver medal a tournament in Barrie, to over 45 games played, to having a tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 less than 12 hours before our flight, to having to travel to Atikokan in a snowstorm to meet the Fort Frances Huskies to have the opportunity to advance to provincials.
The players were touched by so many words of encouragement for provincials that came from community members, pro players and ambassadors of the sport: Ryan Fanti, Todd Skirving, Kailey Swerhan and Amanda Makela.
We might not have been successful in the win column at provincials but we were winners for the season. In our final game together, during the after the game coach speeches, there was barely a dry eye in the dressing room.
The girls spent the rest of the weekend seeing the sights of Toronto and enjoying each other’s company. The team was recognized everywhere they went for being great ambassadors of the sport, our Thunder Bay community and our team.
Under-18 AA
The Sportop Queens competed at the Ontario championship over the weekend.
Their first game on April 8 put them up against the third-ranked team in Ontario, the mighty Etobicoke Dolphins. The team followed an exceptional defensive game plan and kept most shots to the outside. Abby Wills was stellar in net, but the Queens gave up a late goal in the final minute to suffer a 2-1 loss.
Thunder Bay then played the Guelph Gryphons. The Queens ran into penalty trouble early and often which minimized their ability to score. Mykaila George was strong in net and earned a shutout to allow the team to steal a point in a 0-0 tie.
In a must-win game to advance, the Queens once again played an exceptional all around defensive hockey game shutting out the No. 5-ranked team in the province, the Belleville Bearcats, and playing to another scoreless tie. The scoring chances were generated but the team could not find the back of the net. Wills earned the shutout.
Two ties, a tough 2-1 loss, along with two shutouts just wasn’t enough for the team to advance out of a very difficult pool.
A number of college and university coaches and scouts spoke to these Queens players and coaches about their future options with school and hockey. A multitude of compliments were also made about this team on their individual hockey sense and their ability to follow a defensive structure during the three games.
The U18 AA Sportop Queens will say good bye to three graduating players, Mykaila George, Alessia Ricciardi and Meggie Mallon. These ladies were role models for so many of the young players on this team and we wish them great success in their future education and hockey careers.
Under-21
The Queens fell short at the OWHA provincials, only winning one of their four games.
In the first match on April 8, they were able to outscore their opponents and start the weekend strong by winning 6-1. Goals were scored by Skead (hat trick), Doucet, Ilott, and Armstrong. In the following game, the Queens lost 4-1 with their only goal scored by Ilott. On April 9, the Queens lost 2-1 with a goal from Lehto, then, in the final match lost again, 2-0. The Queens plan to return next year and hopefully win the gold medal.
Final thoughts
I speak for all of the players, families, managers, fans, coaches and board members when I say how proud we are of the young women involved with the Queen’s program.
Their efforts on the ice are only a small part of the example these outstanding young women set on a daily basis in our community. Due to the efforts of so many athletes and contributors in our organization, the Queen’s logo continues to be a symbol of class and commitment and should be worn with pride.
With the conclusion of the OWHA hockey Provincial tournaments, so too concludes the on ice portion of the Queen’s program.
The Queen’s year end banquet will be April 25 at the Victoria Inn. The teams will provide information to players and families in short order (if they haven’t already).
Our eyes will then turn to next season with tryouts beginning in early May.
