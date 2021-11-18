Thunder Bay high school’s versions of the Final Four are set.
All four of them.
The La Verendrye Viperes booked their ticket to the city’s junior boys volleyball semifinals on Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 sweep of the Seventh Fire Eagles.
La Verendrye, ranked third, will next visit the No. 2 Hammarskjold Vikings this afternoon in a best-of-five affair with a trip to the final on the line. The schools split the two regular season games this season with each winning on the other’s home floor.
“We’re hoping to come with a win,” said Viperes head coach Jenni Robert. “They’re happy to be playing one more game. We’ll do our best and see where it gets us.”
The winner of the match will face either the St. Patrick Saints or the top-ranked Westgate Tigers.
In the senior boys semifinal today, the St. Ignatius Falcons visit Westgate and Hammarskjold travels across town to face the Dennis Franklin Cromarty Thunderhawks.
On the basketball courts, St. Patrick’s senior girls squad booked their ticket to the league semifinals after clipping Superior Collegiate 35-29 in the lone quarterfinal game on Wednesday.
The Saints face No. 1 Hammarskjold tonight, while Westgate goes to St. Ignatius in the semifinals.
The same four schools will square off in the junior girls basketball semifinals today, but with Westgate at Hammarskjold and St. Patrick and St. Ignatius dancing on the north side of town.
The busy high school sports schedule is a welcome sight for Roberts, who is happy court competition has returned after being idle the entire 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s actually been really good,” said Roberts, who has Paul Nchimi as her assistant coach. “The kids are really happy to be back playing sports, playing organized sports. They’re just loving every minute.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.