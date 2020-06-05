I try not to remember much about that day outside St. Jude School in the early 1980s when two or three kids were bullying me based on the colour of my skin.
They may have shoved or hit me a couple of times. I’ve blocked that part out. One of them held up a basketball and threatened to throw it at me while I was crying. He just held it over his head and did a couple of ball fakes. In my haze, I do remember thinking, ‘He should just throw this thing already. I’ll take my hit, try to retrieve the ball and fire it back at him.’
Alas, that wasn’t going to happen. My antagonists were older and bigger than me. This was a 3-on-1 break and I was going to eat the minus on this shift.
The boy never did throw the ball at me. He just wanted to see the kid who looked different from him shed a few tears and appear helpless. Goal accomplished, brother. Adults eventually came in and broke things up.
It was my only direct, physical brush with racism that I can recall in Thunder Bay.
I grew up a borderline East Ender. Not over the Pacific Avenue bridge, but rather two blocks from its entrance. The Villagracia family lived on Alexandra Street from 1975 to 1984. My parents immigrated from the Philippines and settled in a quaint two-floor house on the corner of Alexandra and Southern Avenue with myself and my older brother, Eric, two younger sisters, Janet and Michelle, and our grandparents (we were the original Full/Fuller House). The neighbourhood was predominantly Slovak, Finnish and Italian with Indigenous families as well.
We enjoyed some good times there — biking with our friends, swimming at Widnall pool and wrecking our Star Wars action figures in the backyard with our pals, the Tremonti and Magbanua brothers. One of Eric’s other friends was Shane Landmesser, who is the older brother of former pro hockey player and coach Derek Landmesser. We also befriended a trio of siblings who lived nearby — Yaw, Kwasi and Naana Jumah.
(Interesting “Thunder Bay is a small world” side note: Naana went on to become a gifted doctor and researcher. Dr. Jumah helped perform a C-section on my wife Jessica in 2015 to bring Katelynn into the world.)
Despite all the different cultures living together in peace, there were racial overtones around. It may have surfaced in the form of what we thought were harmless prejudices and jokes, but racism nonetheless.
Even at that young age, I learned about negative stereotypes on Indigenous people and other minorities, including my own background. I lost count how many times Eric and I were called Chinese, both as a genuine error and apparently as an insult.
A move to “the burbs” in County Park across the city didn’t change things entirely. In junior high school at E.Q. Jennings, some students were downright cruel to our Indigenous classmates. I admit guilt for not standing up and saying something. Instead, I chose to laugh along with them. At 13, perhaps it came from fear of not being accepted or thinking they would turn on me if I stood up for what was right. I made the mistake of taking the easier, less stressful path, which most of us can relate to.
Silence is a death knell.
As an Asian, we were cast with stereotypes upon us, too. Most of my classmates assumed me and the other Asian students were math whizzes. A so-called “positivestereotype” is still a false generalization about a group of people.
I’d like to think the bright spots outweighed the bleak ones. During my first year at Port Arthur Collegiate, I was a member of the Grade 9 boys basketball team during the 1990-91 season (unfortunately, PACI’s nickname was ‘Redmen’ back then).
We took part in a small tournament that involved other ninth- and 10th-graders from a First Nation band. Their team didn’t have enough players so our guys joined their side and we had a great time that afternoon. I also became friends with fellow PACI student Isaac Cromarty, whose father, the late Dennis Cromarty Sr., was a community leader and former chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation.
My thoughts this week pour over my past involving race as acts of racism, defiance and protest hit new heights across the world. Watching the video of George Floyd’s death at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis was a surreal experience. The ensuing protests and riots prove racism lives deep in our society’s core. We can’t place blame on one person for these problems. It comes from our collective past and we’re trying to address it and heal all at the same time.
I just hope we won’t be back here again after the initial intensity wears off. You know what I mean — we feel accomplished and then another 3-on-1 break develops. It saddens me to think a person who will suffer the same fate as George Floyd in the future has attended these protests in the U.S., or even in Canada.
If you can, please attend today’s Black Lives Matter rally at Waverley Park and think about ways we can take the steps to end racism. Be safe out there.
If you can’t attend, be aware of its presence and pray for those involved.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him at rvillagracia@chroniclejournal.com.
