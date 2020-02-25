With two remaining games in the men’s Thunder Bay Men’s Indoor Soccer League first division regular season, Rainbow Realty squeezed out a narrow 2-1 victory over Confederation College to open up a six-point advantage on third-placed Lakehead University.
Rainbow is looking to secure second spot in the table and the second seed moving into the playoffs.
Juventus already secured top spot and the No. 1 seed position.
In the week’s other top flight game, Northwood FC defeated the Lakehead Impact 3-1.
A much tighter affair in Division II with 807 Empire just one point up on the PA Big Dogs and Roma.
Roma missed an opportunity to move into first place after being held 2-2 by the Thunder Bay Chill, while Stride picked up the three points with a 5-2 victory over the Lakehead Express under-15s.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
