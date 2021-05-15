When I was thinking about what I would write about for my column this week, I kept getting pulled back to the fact that for the first time since 1979 the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in the NHL playoffs.
With the first game set to get underway on Thursday. I just couldn’t let this historic moment go by without celebrating it in some way.
Given our incredibly strong hockey history, I was not surprised to learn that in each of the seven times that a Toronto team met up with a Montreal team in an NHL final there was always at least one Northwestern Ontario player involved in the mix at one point along the trail to the Stanley Cup.
Growing up in Toronto, I became a Leafs fan at a young age. My dad was a diehard fan and many a night we would sit around watching Hockey Night in Canada cheering on our team. Luckily, for my dad, he had the opportunity to cheer for the Leafs during their heyday, when Stanley Cups were a common occurrence, but I have not been so fortunate.
As I am often reminded, especially by Hab fans, the last time the Leafs held the Stanley Cup aloft was on May 2, 1967 which, at the time, would make me just under one month shy of my fourth birthday.
The first time that Toronto and Montreal met in an NHL playoff, the road to the Stanley Cup was a far cry from what it is today. It was the 1917-18 season which was the first year of the formation of the National Hockey League.
During those days, the NHL season was divided into two halves. That year, the Montreal Canadiens won the first half and Toronto the second.
One of the players on the Toronto team was Fort William-born Jack Adams. In the two-game, total-goal NHL final, Toronto won the series 10-7. As NHL champions, they faced off against the Vancouver Millionaires of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association to challenge for the Stanley Cup, which they did successfully taking the five-game series three games to two.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.