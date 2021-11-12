The Lakehead Thunderwolves out-hit the Ryerson Rams and outshot them in the final period, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-2 loss Thursday night at Fort William Gardens.
LU is now 1-3-0 in the early going in the OUA men’s hockey season while the Rams are 2-1-0. The teams will play again tonight and Saturday.
The Rams took leads of 1-0 and 3-1 as winning goaltender Luke Peressini was clutch in net for Ryerson. He was especially stellar on an LU five-on-three power play for over two minutes with four minutes left in regulation and again when Lakehead pulled Brock Aiken for an extra attacker with 90 second left.
“I thought (our better play) actually started in the second after (Aiken) made a couple of nice saves early in the second. Team found some momentum,” said Wolves head coach Andrew Wilkins. “(Our) team out-chanced them in the second and it carried on into the third period.”
Ryerson struck early. Kyle Bollers rang one off the iron and in, beating Thunderwolves starter Blake Weyrick at 1:03.
Ryerson upped the lead at the 13:36 mark. Jesse Barwell’s wrist shot from the high slot got through Weyrick, who got a piece but not enough.
After a 25-minute first intermission (Zamboni issues), Aiken took over in the Lakehead net and was tested twice in the first 37 seconds. Jeremy Addison rang one off the post and Aiken robbed Michael Cramarossa with a pad save. The Rams had five good shots on Aiken after two-and-a-half minutes.
Aikens’ stops seemed to buoy the hometown squad. Stephen Fox slid into the boards on a rush but got up in time to bury a pass from Jordan King from the blue paint at 5:18 to get Lakehead to within one.
Jeremiah Addison banged in a loose puck at 11:56 to re-establish a Rams two-goal bulge.
Nolan Massie laid out Bollers with a clean hit only to get nailed himself by David Miller moments later. Troy Williams and Miller were assessed fighting majors in the resulting fracas and received mandatory game misconducts.
Greg Smith settled the puck broke away only from the LU blue line to be denied by Peressini.
Lakehead scored early in the third. Spencer Blackwell intercepted a clearing pass and Kevin Stiles buried the pass early in the third to cut the deficit to 3-2.
That ended the scoring on the night despite multiple grade ‘A’ chances from the home team. The Thunderwolves outshot the Rams 19-7 in the third period and 39-33 overall.
“The game had a lot of energy,” said Wilkins. “I thought Ryerson responded themselves, but we kept going with it. I thought we were the better team in the second half.”
NOTES: Puck drop tonight is 7 p.m. . . . Thursday’s rain storm took its toll at the Gardens. The dressing rooms of the Thunderwolves, the Thunder Bay North Stars and the referees sustained some water damage. . . . Attendance for Thursday’s game was 1,040. . . . Wilkins said Weyrick was not pulled due to an injury.
