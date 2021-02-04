Organized sports and tournaments are likely off the Thunder Bay high schools’ books for the rest of the season, but the goal of local officials to involve all students in physical activity is alive and well.
Enter Red Shirt Effect.
The new initiative, spearheaded by Superior Secondary School Athletic Association (SSSAA) activities director Dave Pineau, brings coaches together with student-athletes in a virtual setting. Workout modules will focus on sport-specific exercises and training habits. Coaches will have direct contact with students without actual games or in-person practices.
No major equipment is necessary and regimes are designed based on experience or fitness level.
“Not only does it tap into regular athletes who are missing events,” said Pineau, “but also students who haven’t accessed sports programs in the past.”
Last September, Pineau had been hopeful to host various sports which followed strictly to COVID-19 protocols. A series of cross-country running events were held without incident as was the SSSAA golf championship. However, football and indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball never got off the ground due to restrictions, eventually leading to the Ontario lockdown in late December that all but sealed Thunder Bay high school sports’ fate for the academic year.
Determined to turn a negative into a positive, Pineau, with the advice from fellow activities directors from southern Ontario, developed Red Shirt Effect. Pineau named it so after being inspired by the story of Canadian basketball player Kelly Olynyk.
The Toronto native made a big splash, making the jump from the British Columbia high school system to the NCAA ranks at Gonzaga University in 2009.
“Kelly played two years as a bench player and his career wasn’t going as he was hoping,” Pineau said.
“He approached his coach and asked to be a red shirt where he did not lose eligibility, but could train and practice and use his time wisely and shore up all those areas in that game.”
Olynyk was focused player when he returned to the competitive scene during his senior campaign in the 2012-13. He won conference player of the year honours and rose his stock to become a first-round NBA draft choice. Olynyk is currently in his eighth pro season as a member of the Miami Heat.
“The moral is he used that red shirt year wisely. Instead of spending all season figuring what we can and can’t do, why don’t we picture it as a red shirt year for all the students. Train at home, and train virtually. Train outside and have all those areas — strength, power, flexibility, nutrition, mental training — in different platforms to do it.”
The soft boot of Red Shirt Effect started on Monday when Westfort Productions released a trailer for the program featuring local high school athletes in action.
Former Lakehead University men’s basketball coach Scott Morrison, who is now an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics of the NBA, will be the keynote speaker when Red Shirt Effect officially kicks off online on Feb. 11. Morrison is scheduled to do a live presentation on social media and take part in a Q&A with students about training and staying motivated during a time of inactivity.
Morrison is one of many heavy hitters recruited by Pineau. So far, Pineau has assigned a specific ambassador for 13 of the 14 SSSAA-sanctioned sports.
Among those volunteering for Red Shirt Effect are Jon Kreiner (basketball), Scott Masters (volleyball), Joe McDonough (track), Matt Simmons (golf), Tony Colistro (soccer) and Keith Ailey (cycling). Marc Laliberte of Indigenous Sport & Wellness Ontario is also on board with the project.
Pineau admitted — like everyone else — he’s not sure what the status of the pandemic will be in the spring in terms of what sports can be played. He does know Red Shirt Effect is a sure thing moving forward.
“We were being hopeful,” Pineau said. “As we go, we can pivot on a dime if it comes to that, but I think the efforts are better spent supporting efforts like this.
“I see this going on in perpetuity. I don’t see this ending,” he added.
“I see this having a role. It will reach out to those students who just want to work out at home, whatever the situation will be. It’s about access for more students and getting more students involved.”
Interested students and parents can visit www.SSSAA.com and click on the Red Shirt Effect logo for registration information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.