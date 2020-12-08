Many players from the city and region have starred in the Ontario
Hockey League over the years.
Of this extensive list, plenty have earned OHL honours for their
contributions in the major junior ranks and here’s a look at some of
them.
Lakehead legend Gus Bodnar won the first OHL coach of the year award
with the Oshawa Generals back in 1972.
The former NHLer previously led the Toronto Marlboros to a Memorial Cup
crown in 1967 defeating the Port Arthur Marrs in the final.
Year-end league honours saw Marc Staal recognized as a 1st Team OHL
All-Star on defence in both 2005-06 and 2006-07 as a member of the
Sudbury Wolves.
Staal also earned the league’s top defenceman accolades in 2007 joining
Chris Pronger (1992-93) as the only other area product to win that
honour in the league.
Picking up OHL second team selections on the back end in both 2006 and
2007 was Ryan Parent while skating for the Guelph Storm.
You also had Tom Pyatt tabbed as the league’s most sportsmanlike player
honouree in 2007 as a member of the Saginaw Spirit.
In those two seasons, the OHL All-Star trio of Staal, Parent and Pyatt
all played pivotal roles in helping lead Canada to back-to-back World
Junior Hockey Championship gold medals.
