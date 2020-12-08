OHL stars before making it to the NHL

From left to right, Thunder Bay’s Tom Pyatt and Marc Staal as well as

Sioux Lookout’s Ryan Parent were members of Team OHL who defeated

Russia 4-3 in Game 4 of Canada-Russia Challenge held in Oshawa on Nov.

27, 2006. The trio also helped Canada win back-to-back World Junior

Hockey Championships in 2006 and ‘07.

 Photo submitted by Tom Annelin

Many players from the city and region have starred in the Ontario

Hockey League over the years.

Of this extensive list, plenty have earned OHL honours for their

contributions in the major junior ranks and here’s a look at some of

them.

Lakehead legend Gus Bodnar won the first OHL coach of the year award

with the Oshawa Generals back in 1972.

The former NHLer previously led the Toronto Marlboros to a Memorial Cup

crown in 1967 defeating the Port Arthur Marrs in the final.

Year-end league honours saw Marc Staal recognized as a 1st Team OHL

All-Star on defence in both 2005-06 and 2006-07 as a member of the

Sudbury Wolves.

Staal also earned the league’s top defenceman accolades in 2007 joining

Chris Pronger (1992-93) as the only other area product to win that

honour in the league.

Picking up OHL second team selections on the back end in both 2006 and

2007 was Ryan Parent while skating for the Guelph Storm.

You also had Tom Pyatt tabbed as the league’s most sportsmanlike player

honouree in 2007 as a member of the Saginaw Spirit.

In those two seasons, the OHL All-Star trio of Staal, Parent and Pyatt

all played pivotal roles in helping lead Canada to back-to-back World

Junior Hockey Championship gold medals.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you