Having spent the past month embroiled in the 2022 Scotties and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics I was reminded of how much sport often takes the viewer on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.
The Scotties took me from the excitement of cheering on the Krista McCarville rink while they made their way to the finals, to the heartbreak of seeing them just miss out on claiming the title.
As a fan of figure skating I experienced a huge span of emotions from anger directed at the adults who reportedly placed a 15-year old athlete in harm’s way both physically and emotionally, to sympathy for the skater and all of her competitors whose Olympic experience will forever be shrouded in controversy.
Of course there is also the emotion of pride in seeing our Canadian athletes representing us on the world stage including Eric Staal. who captained Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team and Balmertown’s Eric Radford who competed in pairs figure skating with his partner Vanessa James.
Radford’s Olympic experience is another example of how controversy is also very much a part of sport, especially at the Olympic level. Radford’s began at the outset of his journey when he and James were named to the Olympic team even though they withdrew midway through the 2022 Canadian championships.
They are also intertwined in the controversial Team Event results with their fourth-place finish potentially being upgraded to a bronze medal depending on the outcome of the ROC doping investigation.
There have been many instances of controversy in the Olympic Games and in two cases individuals from Northwestern Ontariohad a front row seat.
The first dates back to 1936 when the Games were held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. At that time the team that represented Canada was traditionally made up of the players that had won the Allan Cup as national senior ice hockey champions.
In 1935 the Halifax Wolverines had won the Allan Cup by defeating the Port Arthur senior hockey team and were to have represented Canada at the 1936 Olympics.
Jump forward to November of 1935 and the delivery of a telegram, today’s version of an email, addressed to the President of the Port Arthur Hockey Club which read, “Halifax being unable to go, C.A.H.A. invites your team to represent Canada at Olympics.”
As it turned out the majority of the Halifax team had disbanded, with only four players still being available and eligible to play. When the team took to the Olympic ice the squad included some players from Eastern Canada and eight Port Arthur players including Norman (Nummy) Friday, Alex Sinclair, Bill Thomson, Jakie Nash, Arnold Deacon, Gus Saxberg, Ray Milton and Jimmy Haggerty.
Port Arthur was also represented behind the bench with Albert Pudas serving as coach, Malcolm Cochran as Manager and Wally (Scotty) Stewart as the team trainer.
Canada was considered the favourite in the tournament having won Olympic gold three years in a row. They were well on their way to claiming their fourth title until a change in the rules by Olympic officials meant that there would not be a playoff of the top teams but rather results from earlier rounds would be used to determine the winner.
Once the dust had settled Great Britain ended up winning gold, Canada the silver and the United States the bronze. Ironically the team representing Great Britain was comprised of players who were born in that country, but raised in Canada, including Gerald Davey of Port Arthur and Johnny Coward of Fort Frances.
Percy Nicklin, hailing from Fort William, was the coach and the manager was John (Bunny) Ahearne who would go on to play a role in another controversial Olympic ice hockey event that involved a player from Port Arthur.
Following the 1960 Olympics, Canada decided to stop sending Allan Cup-winning teams to represent them at the Olympics, opting instead to form a national men’s ice hockey program. The man credited with coming up with the concept of a hand-picked team was Father David Bauer, a Catholic priest who coached teams at St. Michael’s College and the University of British Columbia.
Believing that it was important to combine academics with athletics, Father Bauer put together a team made up primarily of current and recently graduated university students to represent Canada at the 1964 Olympic Games.
When the Canadian team stepped onto the ice in Innsbruck, Austria the player selected to lead the squad as captain was Port Arthur hockey star Henry (Hank) Akervall. A 1988 Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame athlete inductee, Akervall will be remembered by many people for his 30-year teaching career at Lakehead University and his time as a coach of the Lakehead Norwesters hockey team, as well as the director of Athletics.
During those days there was no gold medal game, but rather medals were determined by standings. Prior to 1972 the Olympics also served as the world championships.
The Soviet Union ended up the round robin with a 7-0 record to win the Olympic gold medal and world title.
Canada, Sweden and Czechoslovakia all ended up with a 5-2 record meaning there was a three-way tie for second place.
The traditional IIHF tie-breaking procedure up to that point was based upon goal differentials between the teams in the final rounds, which meant Canada would have been awarded the bronze medal.
The story goes that just as the final game between the Swedes and the Czechs was winding down, the IIHF changed the Olympic tie-breaking rule to include total tournament goals which resulted in Canada finishing fourth.
The president of the IIHF at that time was Ahearne.
In 2005 the IIHF admitted that a mistake had been made and were going to award Canada a 1964 world championship bronze medal. Unfortunately, just as they had done 41 years earlier, they changed their minds and decided not to follow through with that decision so the Canadian team, including Hank Akervall, never received the bronze medal that many people believed was rightfully theirs.
The jury is still out as to whether or not Eric Radford will receive his 2022 Olympic bronze medal.
Over the years many athletes, coaches, officials and volunteers from northwestern Ontario have represented us with pride at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Regardless of whether or not they have returned with a medal of any colour, they have all played a part in forming our region’s rich and proud sports history.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
