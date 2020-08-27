Let the dirt fly! In what has been an extraordinary sports season for many, there are some bright spots.
The Superior Dirt Riders Club is hosting a dirt bike race at the KBMX track. It will only allow 100 fans, but let’s face it — some is betterthan none. There will be waivers to sign and social distancing enforced.
KBMX track is located after a drive through Kakabeka Falls, over the bridge, continue straight, second driveway on the right after Hume Road.
The track will be open at 4 p.m. on Friday. This will allow the parking of trailers and motorhomes or race haulers. This will also include early registration from 6-8 p.m.
On Saturday, the gates will open at 6 a.m. Rider registration is from 7-8:30 a.m. All riders must attend the rider meeting at 8:30 a.m. If you miss the meeting you are not allowed to race. Practice time is 9 a.m. with races starting at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday schedule is the same as Saturday’s.
It has been a rough race season for 11-year-old Griffin Dysievick. He received a spectacular Christmas gift of a 250cc dirt bike. He waited until spring to ride it.
Then, the unthinkable happened. He took it out for a spring spin not so used to the power and he took a jump. The landing did not go so well. He suffered for 10 days and finally was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken collarbone.
Dysievick took time to heal to ready for his return. But last weekend at a race in Winnipeg, he took another spill. Dysievick had another rider come into his lane. To avoid hurting the other rider, he bailed. Unfortunately the result was another cracked collarbone. He will be unable to race this weekend but you may see him on the track as a flag man. That is hard to at that age when all you want to do is compete.
Joylyn Dysievick is Griffin’s mom and I give her credit. She volunteers and she lets her son do what he loves to do.
This weekend will be a memorable one for Nathan Luchies. The 16-year-old rider has taken to practices on Wednesdays and Saturdays and is hooked.
“It’s just a way to put my mind off the stresses of the world. It’s an amazing way to meet new people,” he said. “I find my personal limits so I can push them further each time I get on the bike.”
Luchies also admits that he is spending his paycheque at Excalibur where he also works.
“I find myself constantly needing new parts or extra parts for the bike,” said Luchies, who owns a 450cc.
There are many classes to race in for many ages. The women take to the track as well. The bikes and the ages try to match up for good racing.
The classes are: 50cc ages 4-8, 65cc ages 7-11 and 12-16, 85cc ages 7-16. Super Mini ages 9-16, school boy ages 12-17. MX3 Classes are open from 100cc to 650cc. The classes range from MX3 beginner, junior, intermediate, Pro/Am and Open. Ladies minimum is 65cc. Youth age is 14-29, vet ages are 30-39 and 40-plus. There really is something for everyone.
To the Vanlenthe family who own the track, those that use the track would like to thank you. I would like to thank all those that volunteer to make sports enjoyable for all of us.
Stay safe and have fun.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
