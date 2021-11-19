Thunder Bay’s Nigel Romick will return to the Ottawa Redblacks next season. The CFL team announced on Thursday that they have re-signed the special teams performer to a new contract.
Ottawa also signed fellow Canadians Brendan Gillanders and Justin Howell who are also special teams veterans.
The Redblacks are 2-11 entering their final regular season game tonight in Montreal.
Romick, a 30-year-old 241-pounder, has been with the Redblacks since their inception in 2014. A graduate of St. Patrick High School in Thunder Bay and Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Romick has 11 special teams tackles and his first CFL sack in nine games in 2021.
“I’m happy they’ve brought back a big core of the team,” Romick said. “In the locker room, I’ve heard plenty of guys who have played on other teams say when their team was 2-16, the locker room wasn’t there, it wasn’t fun. We haven’t had a greatest year but at the same time, the morale is up, it’s easy to come into work every day. I’m confident because I’ve seen the guys do it in the past — going from 2014 to 2015. I’ve been here for the whole thing. We’re going to turn the corner.”
Romick was a member of the Redblacks team that won the Grey Cup in 2016.
