Third-place against 110 other rowing teams from around the world. That was the final outcome for the Thunder Bay Rowing Club in the month-long 2021 World Erg Challenge.
This competition, sponsored by Concept 2, sees which team can ‘row’ the greatest number of kilometers on indoor rowing machines between March 15 and April 15 every year. Besides rowing teams, others can enter in categories such as health/fitness, cross-training, military and more.
Of the 623 teams entered across all categories, TBRC was in the top six per cent overall (with more metres even than any team in the military category).
TBRC’s top performer this year was Glenn Bailey, whose total of 826,782 metres put him in the top one per cent in the world against 6,712 other participants. He was happy with his placing and also pleased at how the challenge had improved his fitness level over the month.
Bailey, a team coach, had been giving twice weekly Zoom erg sessions throughout the winter so any TBRC member could maintain fitness as well as proper rowing technique. All of the workouts and sessions were held from home, of course.
However, the Thunder Bay Rowing Club is looking forward to getting out on the water. No programming has been finalized yet due to the uncertainties of the present COVID-19 restrictions.
After last summer’s COVID-19-modified programming, the club has planned improvements to make this summer’s rowing even more exciting.
Details will be posted on www.thunderbayrowingclub.com as they become available.
— Submitted by Alison Parsons, secretary of the Thunder Bay Rowing Club
