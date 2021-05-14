For Dan Shwam, the first manager in Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks history and a rookie one at that, the memories of 1993 and 1994 are sweet.
Now 62, Shwam forged a 16-year career as a manger in independent baseball, before continuing to serve in the collegiate ranks since 2010. He served as a scout for the Expos, Marlins and Brewers squeezing in baseball between his career in athletics in Salt Lake City, Utah.
His father Ron McBride was an assistant football coach at the University of Utah.
Shwam’s indoctrination as a coach in minor league ball was auspicious.
“I was reading the newspaper about this team called the (Salt Lake City) Trappers (in the Pioneer League),” said Shwam via cell phone. “I read a name in the paper that I recognized from my high school days — Reuben Rodriguez — who was my high school coach. ‘You want to come out and throw some (batting practice)?’ said Rodriguez.
“That morphed into a job. Of course, that was in the middle of that streak team (29 consecutive wins). Baseball is really easy when you win 29 in a row.”
That was in 1987. Shwam was a ‘home’ coach that first season before becoming a full-time hitting coach from 1988-92.
The streak, the longest in professional baseball history, earned the Trappers a spot in Baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., where Shwam actually managed a franchise for a year.
A certified ‘baseball junkie’, Shwam reckoned he visited the Hall a hundred times during his stay there.
The Trappers however were on their way out as a Rookie League entity. Organized baseball was looking to make Salt Lake a Triple A venue. Miles Wolff, one of the owners of Trappers, was forming plans to re-kindle the old Northern League.
“Thunder Bay was the last entry, I believe,” recalled Shwam. “I thought I was going to St. Paul as a hitting coach for the longest time. That was going to be the crown jewel of that Northern League.”
Shwam stayed in contact with St. Paul manager Tim Blackwell.
“All of a sudden Miles Wolff calls up and says, ‘Hey, would you consider a managing job?’ My mind immediately goes, ‘What? Tim quit? I’m going to be manager of the Saints?,’” said Shwam. “‘Well, we’re going to send you a new team we’re going to put in the league, the Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks, up in Ontario, Canada (Wolff said).’”
“I’ve never heard of Thunder Bay,” said Shwam.
“You pick your staff, you pick your players,” offered Wolff.
Shwam plucked five players from his Salt Lake roster — pitchers John Gilligan, Mark Mammola, Kevin McDonald and Mark Stephens, along with first baseman TJ Rosenthal.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
