Colin Sangster has rediscovered his passion.
The Thunder Bay boxer is 2-0 as a professional and 27-11 as an amateur in totals accumulated over a decade apart.
On the cusp of turning 44 years old, there’s a thread between his amateur championship bout against Eric Martel in 2006 (a loss) and his latest knockout win over Andrew Case-Allen in 2019. In both cases he was battling the flu.
Sangster’s win against Case-Allen, a mixed martial arts fighter and boxer weighing in at 412 pounds, was an even more unlikely one given the circumstances.
“Two-and-a-half minutes into the second round I was fighting with one arm,” Sangster recalled. “I had a detached bicep tendon. They knew. They kept yelling at Andrew to throw his overhand rights because my left was too weak to block it.”
Case-Allen scored a first-round knockdown and was ahead in points with 30 seconds to go. Being a Minneapolis native, Case-Allen had hometown advantage on his side as well. But Sangster dropped Case-Allen with seconds to spare to pull out the victory.
Matt Richer, head instructor, owner and trainer at Thunder Bay’s Leading Edge Gym, said even with the time between fights, Sangster packs quite a punch.
“Colin’s made for pro. He’s a big boy, running a high 280 (pounds) right now. He’s got speed. A lot of big guys hit you and they push you around a little bit. But you’ve got those exceptional guys who have that speed behind it. That’s what Colin has. He has that one punch knock-out power in both hands. He put his first guy away with a left hook. The second guy (Case-Allen) with a straight right.
“He’s a little bit older. He’s looking to get a couple fights in as soon as he can.”
The third pro fight in Sangster’s career will be held in Quebec City on March 16 against southpaw Alexis Bariere. It’s part of seven-bout PPV card called Boxing Gala. Sangster’s training includes three to four days of running three to six miles per stint, weights, and time in the ring.
Sangster took a hiatus of over a decade from the sport. During that time he dedicated himself to running in marathons, half-marathons, and shorter races. Weighing in at a svelte 220 pounds he once logged a 5K in 19 minutes and eight seconds. He recalled an incident with some humour of toeing the line in the front row of a race and being called out by a fellow runner who felt he should be at the back of the pack.
“I beat her by two minutes,” Sangster said with a laugh. He received an apology post-race.
However, the urge to box again came later in life.
“I had a couple of disappointments and I basically kind of wimped out I’d say. I plugged the plug too early,” said Sangster, who took a few tough decisions en route to dropping boxing entirely.
“I left bitter.”
A Facebook posting for masters boxing got Sangster back on the trail. After a few false starts , he garnered a couple matches in Minnesota.
After recovering from his arm injury and waiting for the right opportunity amid a pandemic-ridden 2020, Sangster now has his date against Bariere, who will be making his pro debut.
The Boxing Gala card was originally scheduled for February, but the main event participants — Oscar Rivas and Sylvera Louis faced travel problems. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sangster will spend as little time in Quebec before the fight and head home to Thunder Bay directly after the event in order to begin quarantine.
“How far am I going to take this? One fight at a time,” said Sangster. “If I go in there and get absolutely obliterated, suffer a bad concussion, have headaches for a couple of months, then obviously enough’s enough. But if I go in there and knock the guy out, or have a good fight where it’s a flip of the coin, obviously I’m going to continue.”
An athlete since his high school days at Port Arthur Collegiate, Sangster said he takes the same sense of sportsmanship into the rough and tumble world of pro boxing.
“People think it’s a hateful sport. They think that everyone is ‘rrrr’. I haven’t yet met a boxer who I wasn’t friends with after,” he said. “It’s not like ‘I’m going to kill you.’ You’ll see it in the professional ranks a bit. Most of the time it’s just propaganda. Then you see them hugging and kissing at the end. . . . There’s lots of respect.
“It’s a code. Say the guy I’m fighting, Alex Bariere, and I were training at the same club we’d probably be best friends. You can’t really hate on a guy that much who would be your best friend. Get in that ring, though, you’re there to win.”
