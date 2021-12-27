It is so hard to believe that another year is coming to a close. It is equally hard to grasp that we are still finding ourselves dealing with capacity limits, mask mandates, and vaccine roll-outs as we experience yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but onward we go.
One of the things I like to do in my final column each year is to reflect back upon the contributions of some of the men and women who have earned a spot in the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame who we were made aware of as having passed away during the year.
I did not have a chance to acknowledge those Hall of Fame inductees who we lost in 2020, as I did not write a year-end column last year, so I will include them in this reflection.
Included in that list are members of championship teams from a variety of sports and eras including Ed Kliner from the 1952 Fort Frances Canadians Allan Cup team; Ed Kruppa from the 1958 Fort William Redskins Intermediate Football team; Terry Cooper and Ron Kapitan from the 1961-62 Marathon Mercuries; Alvin Jorgenson from the 1961-62 Port Arthur Senior Bearcats Ahearne Cup team; Lou Nistico from the 1970 Thunder Bay Red Sox Little Big League Baseball team; Ken Mayor from the 1975 Fort William National — Internationals Senior Little League team; Ovide Duguay from the 1975 Northern Ontario Open Mixed 5-Pin Mixed Bowling world championship team; Ray Bohonis from the 1988-89 Thunder Bay Flyers Centennial Cup team and Eileen Chivers-Wilson from the 1991 Eila Brown’s senior women Canadian championship rink.
In addition to team members, we also lost some individuals who were recognized for their contributions as athletes and builders, including three with ties to the region.
Dennis Olson was born in Kenora, and spent his junior hockey days starring with the Port Arthur Flyers and North Stars. Beginning his pro career in 1954, he spent time in the IHL and WHL, before being called up by the Detroit Red Wings during the 1957-58 season. Acquired by the Springfield Indians, his AHL career spanned 1958-65 and saw him amass 307 points in 432 games, making him the 8th highest point getter in that franchise’s history, and a three-time Calder Cup AHL champion (1960-62). Retiring in 1965 he turned down 1967 NHL expansion contract offers, returning to Kenora and coaching junior hockey.
We also lost two long-time hockey builders who got their start in Fort Frances and went on to make a name for themselves within the U.S. hockey system. Following a U.S. college and European playing career, Art Berglund began his five-decade long sports administration career in 1967 at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. Getting involved with USA Hockey as the manager of their 1973 national men’s team, Berglund went on to manage numerous U.S. squads, taking teams to tournaments around the globe including World Championships and Olympic Games.
A driving force behind the success and growth of USA Hockey, Berglund was named their senior director of international administration in 1996. An NHL scout during the 1970s and 80s, he received the 1992 Lester Patrick Award and 2000 Jim Fullerton Award, in recognition of his contributions to the game of hockey from the local to the world level.
Bob Peters got his first taste of hockey as a goalie in Fort Frances going on to enjoy over 50 years of involvement in the game. Following time in net with the University of North Dakota, he moved behind the bench in 1961 as an assistant coach taking over as Head Coach in 1964, leading them to a third place finish in the NCAA Final Four and earning coach of the year honours. Heading to Bemidji State in 1966, he built their hockey program into one of the finest in the U.S., claiming 13 national titles during his 35-year leadership.
The only collegiate head coach to have teams reach the Final Four in all four divisions of collegiate hockey championships, he was the first coach to reach 700 wins with a single team in college hockey history, and he set a record for the longest unbeaten streak at 43 games.
Following his retirement in 2001 he continued his involvement by serving as the Commissioner of College Hockey America. In 2010 when Bemidji State named their new ice surface in the Sanford Center they called it the R.H. (Bob) Peters Rink.
We also lost two builders of sport with ties to Fort William and Thunder Bay. Anyone involved in football at the Lakehead during the 1940s and 50s will remember the name of Jack (Baldy) James given that he spent 13 years as the coach of one of the most powerful teams in the Lakehead, the Fort William Redskins.
Leading the squad from 1947-59 the team had a record of 93 wins, 29 loses and four ties and dominated the Lakehead Rugby Football Union, with 10 consecutive city and six Western Canadian titles.
In 1958, James led the team into the history books as the first and only team to date from northwestern Ontario to claim a Canadian amateur football title. Active as an athlete, James was a standout in track and field, football and hockey and as a builder he served on numerous boards, including the Fort William Parks Board, and as a referee, coach and scout.
Relocating to western Canada in the mid-1960s through his job with Palm Dairies, eventually becoming the company’s President, James went on to dedicate his talents to helping rebuild the senior hockey program in British Columbia.
The local skiing community lost a true pioneer and advocate with the passing this year of Ernie Marchiori, a man who dedicated himself to the sport from the 1950s to the 1990s. On the Board of Directors and as President of the Fort William Ski Club he was actively involved in many projects at the Mount McKay Ski Area, earning Life Member status with both clubs in 1975. Involved with Thunder Bay Ski Jumps dating back to the early 1970s, he served in many capacities and at many events including the 1995 Nordic World Ski Championships.
Becoming a national ski jumping judge in 1975 and International Ski Federation (FIS) judge in 1979, Marchiori served as Canada’s jumping judge chairman, chief of officials, FIS rules committee member, world championship technical delegate and judged all events at the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary.
He was also tenacious in his desire and efforts to try to have Big Thunder, which was shuttered shortly after the hosting of the 1995 Nordics, re-opened by the provincial government. Although unsuccessful in his attempts I was always impressed by the passion that Ernie had for trying to restore the facility to its former days of glory.
The great thing about the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame is that the legacy of these outstanding athletes and builders will live on for future generations to learn from and take pride in.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive and thanks to everyone who continues to do their part to help keep sports an important part of our community, especially during these challenging times. Take good care and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
