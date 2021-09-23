Now, where were we before being rudely interrupted? Oh, yes, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is coming to Thunder Bay.
It was a mere 19 months ago when organizers of the Canadian women’s curling championship made the announcement that the 2021 edition would be held at Fort William Gardens.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt or delay to all sports, pushing back Curing Canada’s plans to bring the Hearts to the Lakehead. Instead, the event last February was held in the Calgary bubble.
Fingers crossed that all things go smoothly, but Thunder Bay will finally get its moment on the ice when the 2022 Hearts begin on Jan. 28 — complete with full capacity of fans in the stands under the proper safety protocols.
“Everyone is really excited about it,” said Diane Imrie, vice chair of the local organizing committee. “When summer was over and we put the call out to volunteers we very quickly got to half the number we need. It was pretty amazing and the buzz is still around and people are really excited about it.”
Imrie added interest will pick up even more when the winter months arrive.
All fans, curlers and volunteers who enter the Gardens will need to be fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Imrie and her crew, along with two visiting officials from Curling Canada, met with the media to give an update on the tournament, — from volunteer numbers to ticket sales to the current facelift on the 70-year-old Gardens.
“The facility is older than some of the facilities we’ve hosted in the past, but it has everything we need to pull off a successful event,” said Marcy Hrechkosy, an event manager Curling Canada. “It’s got a lot of charm and lot of charisma. It will be a classic feel. It’s going to great with a wonderful atmosphere.”
Thanks to grants from Thunder Bay’s Community Economic Development Commission, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, FedNor and cooperation from the City of Thunder Bay, close to $1.5 million in improvements will be made to the Gardens, including a digital front marquee, heaters, a score clock and new flooring to put atop the ice surface. The majority of the money comes from the Municipal Accommodation Tax Fund.
Hrechkosy gave full credit to the local executives that includes Imrie, Rick Lang, Kent Maarup and John Cameron, for being able to pick up where they left off after a long layoff and lingering questions regarding safety.
“Everybody had to cool their jets and wait it out,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve been able to actually visit the community, visit the facility and meet the directors in person. They’ve all kept their spirits high.”
Despite an overall successful run in the Calgary bubble (which held the Brier, Scotties, world championships and Grand Slam cashspiels), Hrechkosy admitted something big was missing.
“It will be a celebration to be back in a venue, seeing live sports,” she said. “I was in the curling bubble last year seeing the curling. Without the fans, it was really a lacking component to the sport and the tournaments we were hosting. It will be great to have everyone back together.”
So far, 200 of the 400 volunteers needed have signed up to lend a hand. Prospective volunteers can visit www.curling.ca/2021scotties/volunteers or call 1-877-236-1703.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.