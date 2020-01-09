The best kept secret in Thunder Bay was made official by Curling Canada on Tuesday.
Thunder Bay will host one of the top nationally televised sports events in Canada in 2021 when the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, comes to the Fort William Gardens and Fort William Curling Club Feb. 20-28.
The successful bid was the result of the collaboration between the three local curling clubs — Fort William, Port Arthur and the Kakabeka Falls.
The same core group who spearheaded the Pinty’s Grand Slam Tour Challenge in November 2018 put in the commitment to land this national championship, which was last hosted here in 1996.
The committee for the Scotties bid included Rick Lang and Diane Imrie as co-chairs, Kent Maarup as facilities chair with Rick Sutton, Travis Potter and Mike Vale representing the three clubs.
The group worked with Tourism Thunder Bay and Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission to put forward what was the winning bid selected by Curling Canada.
The next steps will see the transition to a host committee that will work under the direction of an event manager from Curling Canada.
There will be opportunity for people to take on key positions with a call out for close to 400 volunteers expected. Curling Canada will manage the recruitment with details to follow in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, you can go to www.curling.ca/volunteer and sign up for email updates and alerts to volunteer for Curling Canada events including the Scotties in 2021.
As for tickets for the event, Curling Canada is planning to role out all passes in mid-February just few days prior to the 2020 Scotties in Moose Jaw.
Fans can also sign up for ticket alerts by going to www.curling.ca/calltheshots.
TREK TO TIMMINS: Al Hackner and Frank Morissette made the long trek to Timmins Wednesday where they will defend their Northern Ontario men’s master title starting with the first draw tonight 7 p.m.
Hackner and Morissette will be joined at the 60-plus provincial championships by Eric Harnden from Sault Ste. Marie and Bruce Munro from Sudbury. This same team lost the Canadian final in Saskatoon last year to Mickey Pendergast from Alberta.
Hackner and Morissette are not the only Thunder Bay curlers competing in the four-rink playoff that is being held in conjunction with the men’s East qualifier at the McIntyre Curling Club.
The Port Arthur Curling Club rink of Gord Williams, Paul Carr, Joe Marques and Ken Grann will compete in the double round robin that will see the teams play six games each to qualify two teams for a one-game final on Sunday.
The other two teams are from Timmins skipped by Ed Richter and Floyd Hopson.
The winner will have a 10-week wait before they head to the Canadian Masters Championships in Rothesay, N.B., March 30-April 5.
Meanwhile, Morissette has a quick turnaround win or lose in Timmins. He will have the long ride back to Thunder Bay on Sunday or Monday with Hackner before catching a plane to Toronto on Tuesday with his team. They will rent a car to drive to the senior provincials in Sturgeon Falls. Getting around Northern Ontario in winter is not so easy.
The short turnaround in the schedule was one of the reasons Hackner opted out of defending his Northern Ontario senior title this year.
This resulted in his teammates from the last two years —Morissette and Gary Champagne — to go out on their own to seek a third title.
WINTER GAMES: Thunder Bay rinks skipped by Dallas Burgess and Britney Malette won their Ontario Winter Games qualifiers at playdowns in Fort Frances this past weekend.
Burgess and his Kakabeka Falls Curling Club rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Brayden Sinclair and Adam Wiersema and the Malette foursome of Maddy Hollins, Karli Hicklin and Jaime Sinclair from the Port Arthur Curling Club will represent Northwestern Ontario at Ontario Winter Games in Orillia, Feb. 27-Mar 1.
AROUND THE CLUBS: This Saturday the Fort William Curling Club will be hosting their first one day, 2 Person Stick Spiel of the season. Registration is $60 per team payable at the club bar. The spiel is open to the first 32 paid teams.
Meanwhile, the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club has a full slate of 32 teams signed up for their Men’s Skins Bonspiel set for next weekend. There is now a waiting list for the Jones and Associates-sponsored event.
The popular Super Bowl Bonspiel is coming up at the Port Arthur Curling Club, Jan. 30–Feb. 2. The entry fee is $200 per team. Registration is available at the PACC bar.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.