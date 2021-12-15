It is now 44 days and counting until Thunder Bay finally gets to host
the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Despite the recent increase in Covid case counts, Curling Canada
officials and the local organizing committee are continuing with the
plans to host the top women curlers in Canada as they compete at the
Fort William Gardens from Jan.- 28-Feb. 6 for the right to represent
Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship set for Prince
George, B.C., March 19 -27.
Scotties tickets make for a perfect Christmas gift for family or
friends looking to take in a game or two.
Single draw tickets launched three weeks ago with the Canada/Northern
Ontario game on Sunday, Jan. 30 and the championship final on Sunday,
Feb. 6 among the popular games people want to see.
Passes for the full event, opening weekend and closing weekend are
also still available. Fans can purchase tickets on the Curing Canada
website, through the Fort William Gardens box office or by phoning
807-625-2929.
The local Scotties committee is still looking for a few more
volunteers for those wanting to get involved in this exciting event.
For more information on ticket and volunteer opportunities, visit the
Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca/2022Scotties/.
Homecoming for Karlee
It is a dream come true for former city resident Karlee Everist (nee
Jones).
The daughter of famed local golfer Trevor Jones and his wife
Elizabeth will have a large group of local fans cheering for her when
she steps onto the ice at the Fort William Gardens for the Scotties
wearing the blue and white colours of Nova Scotia.
“I am so excited to represent Nova Scotia at the Scotties in January,
in my home town of Thunder Bay where it all started,” posted Everist
on her Facebook page after her team — the Christina Black rink — won
the Nova Scotia women’s provincials on the weekend.
“I remember watching the Scotties when I was five years old at the
Fort William Gardens. Twenty-five years later, I’m going to be on the
ice competing in that same venue. Dreams really do come true and this
one couldn’t have been written any better.”
Everist is the second on the rink skipped by Black who played third
for Mary Anne Arsenault at three previous Canadian women’s
championships.
The Black squad went undefeated in the triple knockout at the 10-team
provincial playdown. The Dartmouth Curling Club rink, that also
incudes Jenn Baxter at third and Shelley Barker at lead, were the
second seed behind Jill Brothers from the Mayflower club entering the
competition.
“Hard to explain the feeling of accomplishing a goal you’ve had your
whole life, to win a provincial championship and earn the right to
compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.” said Everist.
“Couldn’t be more proud of our team — we stayed so focused on our
goal these past two years, put in a ton of work, supported each other
on and off the ice and it paid off.”
McCarville challenge
The opportunity to play a Scotties in your hometown is something
Krista McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and
Sarah Potts have had their sights set on for some time now as well.
However, to earn the right to wear the green-and-gold of Northern
Ontario at the Fort William Gardens, the McCarville crew, coming off
a very successful run at the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon, will need
to meet the challenge from three other teams at the Northern Ontario
provincial playdowns to be held in Kenora Jan. 4–9.
Their opponents include two familiar names from the district and one
rink from Thunder Bay. The other city entry in Kenora will be the
Jennifer Briscoe rink from the Port Arthur Curling Club made up of
Shana Marchessault, Carley Perras and Rebecca Carr.
Stratton’s Jackie McCormick, who played third for her brother Trevor
Bonot at the recent Canadian mixed championship, will have Amanda
Gates of Sudbury from the same mixed squad at lead with Crystal
Taylor, a familiar name from Kenora at third. The second on the squad
is still to be determined.
The other district entry is Hailey Beaudry from Fort Frances. Beaudry
won a silver medal at the Canadian University championships held in
Thunder Bay a few years back and she also skipped a team in the
Tbaytel Major League for a few years.
Beaudry will line up with Thunder Bay’s Tiana Gaudry at third with a
front end of Anna Peters and Lauren Penny.
Men’s provincial set
The Northern Ontario men’s provincials will be held in Kenora the
same time as the women’s competition.
Three Thunder Bay rinks are signed up in the eight-team field to
contest the highly-favoured Brad Jacobs rink from Sault Ste. Marie
for the Northern Ontario title.
Bonot and third Mike McCarville will draw on their experience from
the Canadian mixed championship earlier this year to challenge for
the elusive men’s title. The Fort William Curling Club rink, that
also includes Jordan Potter and Jordan Potts, are currently the top
team in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling.
Kory Carr returns to the men’s playdowns skipping his Port Arthur
Curling Club rink made up of Tyler Stewart at third with Travis
Potter and Jamie Childs on the front end.
Dylan Johnston is the other Thunder Bay entry and is no stranger at
the men’s provincials going up against Jacobs numerous times over the
past 10 years.
Johnston will play with a five-man lineup of Mike Badiuk from Fort
Frances, Chris Briand, Kurtis Byrd and Brennan Wark.
The other four teams signed up to play in Kenora include Joshua
Szajewski of Kenora, Sandy MacEwan from Sudbury and two Sault Ste.
Marie squads skipped by Chris Gilbota and Jacob Reid.
Major League tonight
The battle for the top seven spots continues as the Tbaytel Major
League of Curling heads into Draw 11 of round robin play tonight at
the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
The teams that finish in the top seven spots of the 15-team league
will qualify for the championship round of the playoffs.
Bonot’s rink tops the standings with an 8-2 record (24 points) and
are the front runners to take first place, which gives that team a
bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Bonot draws the Ben Mikkelsen foursome in one of four games of the
early draw tonight at 6:15 p.m.
Mikkelsen shoots for a seventh win as they look to add to their 16
points to stay in the top seven.
Kory Carr’s squad sits in second place two points back of Bonot as
the Port Arthur Curling Club rink take on Mike Desilets, fresh off a
week of play at the Canadian senior championships.
Desilets, with a 5-4 record, are among the rinks trying to stay in
the top seven.
Krista McCarville’s foursome looks to add to their third-place
ranking at 6-3. This is a big game for McCarville against the young
Dallas Burgess rink. Burgess shoots for their fourth win, hoping to
still have a shot at a top-seven finish with five draws to go.
Johnston, the defending league champions, are out to snap a two-game
skid as they take on veteran Al Hackner. Johnston and Hackner both
have five wins and are both seeking wins to stay in the hunt for a
top-seven finish.
In the late draw, the rolling Gary Weiss rink are out to make it six
wins in a row as they take on Jonathon Vellinga. Weiss looks for a
seventh win, while Vellinga sits at 3-7.
Frank Morissette, at 5-4, needs a win to stay in the hunt for a top-
seven finish. Morissette faces the winless Britney Malette rink.
The night’s other game has Bryan Burgess (4-5) taking on Mike Pozihun
(3-6).
This is the second-to-last major league draw before the Christmas break.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on
upcoming ’spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact
John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
