Off to the Scotties

Thunder Bay native Karlee Everist (nee Jones) will play second for

Christina Black’s Nova Scotia foursome at the 2022 Scotties

Tournament of Hearts next month at the Fort William Gardens.

It is now 44 days and counting until Thunder Bay finally gets to host

the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Despite the recent increase in Covid case counts, Curling Canada

officials and the local organizing committee are continuing with the

plans to host the top women curlers in Canada as they compete at the

Fort William Gardens from Jan.- 28-Feb. 6 for the right to represent

Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship set for Prince

George, B.C., March 19 -27.

Scotties tickets make for a perfect Christmas gift for family or

friends looking to take in a game or two.

Single draw tickets launched three weeks ago with the Canada/Northern

Ontario game on Sunday, Jan. 30 and the championship final on Sunday,

Feb. 6 among the popular games people want to see.

Passes for the full event, opening weekend and closing weekend are

also still available. Fans can purchase tickets on the Curing Canada

website, through the Fort William Gardens box office or by phoning

807-625-2929.

The local Scotties committee is still looking for a few more

volunteers for those wanting to get involved in this exciting event.

For more information on ticket and volunteer opportunities, visit the

Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca/2022Scotties/.

Homecoming for Karlee

It is a dream come true for former city resident Karlee Everist (nee

Jones).

The daughter of famed local golfer Trevor Jones and his wife

Elizabeth will have a large group of local fans cheering for her when

she steps onto the ice at the Fort William Gardens for the Scotties

wearing the blue and white colours of Nova Scotia.

“I am so excited to represent Nova Scotia at the Scotties in January,

in my home town of Thunder Bay where it all started,” posted Everist

on her Facebook page after her team — the Christina Black rink — won

the Nova Scotia women’s provincials on the weekend.

“I remember watching the Scotties when I was five years old at the

Fort William Gardens. Twenty-five years later, I’m going to be on the

ice competing in that same venue. Dreams really do come true and this

one couldn’t have been written any better.”

Everist is the second on the rink skipped by Black who played third

for Mary Anne Arsenault at three previous Canadian women’s

championships.

The Black squad went undefeated in the triple knockout at the 10-team

provincial playdown. The Dartmouth Curling Club rink, that also

incudes Jenn Baxter at third and Shelley Barker at lead, were the

second seed behind Jill Brothers from the Mayflower club entering the

competition.

“Hard to explain the feeling of accomplishing a goal you’ve had your

whole life, to win a provincial championship and earn the right to

compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.” said Everist.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our team — we stayed so focused on our

goal these past two years, put in a ton of work, supported each other

on and off the ice and it paid off.”

McCarville challenge

The opportunity to play a Scotties in your hometown is something

Krista McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and

Sarah Potts have had their sights set on for some time now as well.

However, to earn the right to wear the green-and-gold of Northern

Ontario at the Fort William Gardens, the McCarville crew, coming off

a very successful run at the Olympic Trials in Saskatoon, will need

to meet the challenge from three other teams at the Northern Ontario

provincial playdowns to be held in Kenora Jan. 4–9.

Their opponents include two familiar names from the district and one

rink from Thunder Bay. The other city entry in Kenora will be the

Jennifer Briscoe rink from the Port Arthur Curling Club made up of

Shana Marchessault, Carley Perras and Rebecca Carr.

Stratton’s Jackie McCormick, who played third for her brother Trevor

Bonot at the recent Canadian mixed championship, will have Amanda

Gates of Sudbury from the same mixed squad at lead with Crystal

Taylor, a familiar name from Kenora at third. The second on the squad

is still to be determined.

The other district entry is Hailey Beaudry from Fort Frances. Beaudry

won a silver medal at the Canadian University championships held in

Thunder Bay a few years back and she also skipped a team in the

Tbaytel Major League for a few years.

Beaudry will line up with Thunder Bay’s Tiana Gaudry at third with a

front end of Anna Peters and Lauren Penny.

Men’s provincial set

The Northern Ontario men’s provincials will be held in Kenora the

same time as the women’s competition.

Three Thunder Bay rinks are signed up in the eight-team field to

contest the highly-favoured Brad Jacobs rink from Sault Ste. Marie

for the Northern Ontario title.

Bonot and third Mike McCarville will draw on their experience from

the Canadian mixed championship earlier this year to challenge for

the elusive men’s title. The Fort William Curling Club rink, that

also includes Jordan Potter and Jordan Potts, are currently the top

team in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling.

Kory Carr returns to the men’s playdowns skipping his Port Arthur

Curling Club rink made up of Tyler Stewart at third with Travis

Potter and Jamie Childs on the front end.

Dylan Johnston is the other Thunder Bay entry and is no stranger at

the men’s provincials going up against Jacobs numerous times over the

past 10 years.

Johnston will play with a five-man lineup of Mike Badiuk from Fort

Frances, Chris Briand, Kurtis Byrd and Brennan Wark.

The other four teams signed up to play in Kenora include Joshua

Szajewski of Kenora, Sandy MacEwan from Sudbury and two Sault Ste.

Marie squads skipped by Chris Gilbota and Jacob Reid.

Major League tonight

The battle for the top seven spots continues as the Tbaytel Major

League of Curling heads into Draw 11 of round robin play tonight at

the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.

The teams that finish in the top seven spots of the 15-team league

will qualify for the championship round of the playoffs.

Bonot’s rink tops the standings with an 8-2 record (24 points) and

are the front runners to take first place, which gives that team a

bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Bonot draws the Ben Mikkelsen foursome in one of four games of the

early draw tonight at 6:15 p.m.

Mikkelsen shoots for a seventh win as they look to add to their 16

points to stay in the top seven.

Kory Carr’s squad sits in second place two points back of Bonot as

the Port Arthur Curling Club rink take on Mike Desilets, fresh off a

week of play at the Canadian senior championships.

Desilets, with a 5-4 record, are among the rinks trying to stay in

the top seven.

Krista McCarville’s foursome looks to add to their third-place

ranking at 6-3. This is a big game for McCarville against the young

Dallas Burgess rink. Burgess shoots for their fourth win, hoping to

still have a shot at a top-seven finish with five draws to go.

Johnston, the defending league champions, are out to snap a two-game

skid as they take on veteran Al Hackner. Johnston and Hackner both

have five wins and are both seeking wins to stay in the hunt for a

top-seven finish.

In the late draw, the rolling Gary Weiss rink are out to make it six

wins in a row as they take on Jonathon Vellinga. Weiss looks for a

seventh win, while Vellinga sits at 3-7.

Frank Morissette, at 5-4, needs a win to stay in the hunt for a top-

seven finish. Morissette faces the winless Britney Malette rink.

The night’s other game has Bryan Burgess (4-5) taking on Mike Pozihun

(3-6).

This is the second-to-last major league draw before the Christmas break.

