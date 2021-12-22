The sports world is making provisions to deal with the surging cases of COVID-19. The NHL has cancelled play until Dec. 27 and the NFL is juggling their schedule to get games in on a day-to-day basis.
At home, the concern centres on whether Thunder Bay will be able to host the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at the end of January.
Curling Canada officials and the local organizing committee executive met on Tuesday to discuss the options to host the much anticipated women’s championship that was originally to be held at Fort William Gardens in February 2021.
“The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is still a go for Thunder Bay the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 6, with Curling Canada to follow the current provincial and local health authority guidelines for 50 per cent capacity with no food and drink allowed at the venue,” said Nolan Thiessen, the executive director of marketing and fan experience for Curling Canada.
“Curling Canada is working diligently to ensure that we have the measures and protocols in place to host a safe event for the curlers, officials, volunteers and fans that will be attending. The safety of everyone involved is the No. 1 priority,” added Thiessen.
The response comes on the heals of last week’s announcement by the Ontario government for the new capacity restrictions for arenas and other venues due to COVID-19.
And with that announcement, Curling Canada put out a media release stating that ticket sales for the 2022 Scotties were suspended until further notice and that fans with tickets remain patient until early January while details for the 50 per cent capacity limit get sorted out.
Curling Canada is aware they may also have to deal with similar concerns from close to 400 volunteers who signed up to give their give their support to the event and now may feel uncomfortable being involved. Curling Canada is again asking people to remain patient while they work out details on what is needed to run the event here.
Rick Lang, one of the vice-chairs on the local organizing committee, is disappointed by the recent turn of events.
"We had hopes of running an event at full capacity two months ago, an event that would have brought normal life back to our community and now we have to start planning all over again for contingencies to deal with this fluid situation,” said Lang, who is also the coach of Team Krista McCarville. McCarville is looking to qualify for the Scotties at the provincial championships to held in Kenora Jan. 4–9.
However, those Northern Ontario championships may now be in jeopardy as well with Kenora declaring a state of emergency Tuesday due to rising case counts in the Northwestern Ontario city.
The British Columbia men’s and women’s provincial championship planned for Kamloops the same weekend in early January were cancelled this past Friday due to new restrictions put in place in the western province.
On a positive note, Curling Canada is moving forward with the Olympic qualifying event for mixed doubles to be held in Portage La Prairie, Man., Dec. 28-Jan. 2. The 32 athletes on the 16 teams will compete under similar scrutiny used at the Calgary bubble last year, including increased testing and limited social interaction. Athletes will not be allowed to eat at local restaurants, but will have meals served at the venue complex.
Fans will be permitted to watch with 50 per cent capacity limits in place for sports venues in Manitoba.
The measures and protocols used in Portage will give Curling Canada direction on how things could possibly run at the Scotties in Thunder Bay at the end of January.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: The Trevor Bonot rink can clinch a berth in the championship playoff round with a win tonight in Draw 12 of the Tbaytel Major of League Curling set for the Port Arthur Curling Club at 6:15 p.m.
Bonot and his rink of Mike McCarville, Jordan Potter and Jordan Potts look to add to their first-place ranking with 27 points atop the 15-team standings. They will take on the Kent Maarup rink in one of seven games in the final draw before the Christmas break.
With four draws to go in round robin play, Bonot can guarantee himself a spot in the top seven with a win.
Maarup and his rink of Joel Adams, Andrew Hackner and Troy Avis face a must-win situation to make the cut. Maarup (4-6) has 11 points which is five back of Ben Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen holds down seventh place with 16 points entering tonight’s draw.
Mikkelsen has a showdown with the defending league champions, the Dylan Johnston rink, who are also in the scramble to make the top-seven, sitting one point back of Mikkelsen.
It should be noted that Team Johnston also has a makeup game against Al Hackner which is to be played at a later date after Hackner was unable to field a team last week.
Team Hackner also needs to win tonight as they are on the bubble for a top-seven finish, sitting with 14 points. Hackner draws the Britney Malette foursome still looking for their first win of the season.
The Kory Carr rink, who stand in second with 25 points, has the bye tonight. The third-ranked Krista McCarville rink shoots for a win to add to their 20 points with a record of 7-3 against Team Mike Desilets. Desilets (5-5) is also in the heat of the battle to earn a playoff finish.
The Gary Weiss rink shoots for a seventh straight win as they draw the Mike Pozihun rink (4-10). Weiss is fourth with 19 points.
Bryan Burgess (5-5) looks to stay in the postseason picture as he faces his son, Dallas Burgess (3-7).
Meanwhile, Frank Morissette who sits in sixth spot with 17 points draws the Jonathon Vellinga rink at 3-8.
The major league will wrap up round robin play with three Wednesday draws in January. The first round of the playoffs is scheduled for Jan. 26 at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
EIGHT-ENDER: An eight-ender and a national championship win, it has been a good year so far for Samantha Morris. Morris, the third on the Tracey Larocque rink that won the women’s Canadian curling club championship last month, added the perfect end to her resume for 2021 last Tuesday night at the Fort William Curling Club.
Morris and her rink of third Neil Graham, second Meagann Blundon and lead Kurtis Byrd scored the eight in the first end of their game in the Tuesday Night Open League.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Tim Jewett Memorial 2-Person Shooter Spiel is a fun event held each year before Christmas at Kakabeka Falls Curling Club with this year’s bonspiel held on Tuesday night.
Sticking with the fun aspect of spiel (Drawin’) Don Belluz and Kevin (Shooter) Carrera were the winners of the A-event. Belluz, a longtime member of Kakabeka club, and Carrea defeated Bryan Burgess and Mark Thordarson for the title.
The B-side winners were the tandem of Brayden Sinclair and Casey Niemi who dropped a crushing defeat on Dan Calvert and Andrew Sinclair.
Maddy Hollins and Jackson Dubinsky teamed up to take the C-event.
The two major league curler had their skills tested as they won three straight games by a draw to the button game outdrawing Dustin Mauro and Dallas Burgess in the final.
The next spiel on the Kakabeka calendar is the Jones Insurance Skins Spiel set for Jan. 6-9. The skins spiel has been capped at 24 teams to stay within current health unit guidelines and is currently full.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
